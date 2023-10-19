Grey London unveils its debut work for Sky Bet
The campaign promotes Sky Bet's latest innovation 'AccaFreeze'
19 October 2023
Betting app Sky Bet has unveiled a campaign for its latest creation, 'Sky Bet AccaFreeze.' The new product offering hopes to push the boundaries of the betting industry by introducing a 'market-first' feature to the world of accumulators.
To launch this game-changing initiative Grey London, Sky Bet's creative partner, have created an awareness campaign titled ‘End the game your way’.
Grey London was appointed as Sky Bet's integrated brand strategy and creative partner in January 2023, with the brief to lead the brand into its next phase of growth. 'AccaFreeze' is the first collaboration between Grey London and Sky Bet.
The product provides an additional level of control to customers' accumulators. In a five-plus match result bet, when one of the selections is winning, customers have the power to lock in the result in-play. Regardless of the final match outcome, that leg of the accumulator will pay out at the initial price. This innovation aims to extend the enjoyment and tactical aspect of accumulator betting beyond kick-off, as customers can strategically choose when to deploy their freeze token.
To launch this new feature, the campaign demonstrates how Sky Bet has given over control to the football fan, allowing people to 'End the game your way'. The TV spot shows how the fan ultimately holds the power with Sky Bet 'AccaFreeze'; building up the tension in an upcoming football star getting the opportunity to come on and score the equalising goal after months of hard graft, painful training and countless ‘Top Bins’, before suddenly having his dream come to an abrupt end as he is frozen by a fan who wants to end the game their way.
This TV spot is supported by further executions showing how with 'AccaFreeze', Sky Bet have rewritten the rules of football to allow fans to have a say over the end result.
Leigh Peacock-Goodwin, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Sky Bet said: "Sky Bet has long been the home of innovation in the gambling industry. We’ve all created an acca that’s let us down at the last hurdle, so we’re now giving fans the ability to take control and end the game their way. This is our first campaign with Grey, ahead of what’s going to be a stellar start to next year, and we couldn’t be happier with the direction we’re heading in."
David Wigglesworth, executive creative director at Grey added: "When we began our partnership with Sky Bet earlier this year we couldn’t have possibly hoped for a better relationship than the one we have built with the team. This project signals our first creative outing together and serves as a prelude to a transformative 2024 for the brand. Top bins only."
Credits
SKY BET
Marketing Director: Davnet Reid
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Leigh Peacock-Goodwin
Senior Brand Manager: Ashley Vann
FLUTTER CREATIVE
Creative Manager: Mark Forster
Head of Production: Marcus Richardson
Lead Producer: Holly Liddell
Senior Creative Manager: Richard Duke
GREY LONDON
Executive Creative Director: David Wigglesworth
Creative Director: Christopher Lapham
Creative Director: Aaron McGurk
Creative: Tom Charter
Creative: Ivo Lazarov
Head of Production: Maxine Hose
Senior Producer: Anthony Borkett
Producer: Hananha Willers
Business Affairs: Sarah Scarlett
Managing Director: Jonny Tennant-Price
Business Director: Matt Paris
Senior Account Manager: Clyde Hurst
Global Chief Strategy Officer: Jonathan Lee
Planning Director: Gilliam Caldwell-Dunn
Director: Glenn Kitson
Production Company: Iconoclast
Executive Producer: Guy Rolfe
Producer: Sorcha Bacon
Edit: TenThree
Editor: Dan Sherwen
VFX: Electric Theatre Collective
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Post Producer: Sydney Levy
Audio Post Production: Grand Central Recording Studios
Sound Design & Mix: Munzie Thind & Raja Sehgal
Sound Producer: Hils Macdonald