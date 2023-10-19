Grey London unveils its debut work for Sky Bet

Grey London was appointed as Sky Bet's integrated brand strategy and creative partner in January 2023, with the brief to lead the brand into its next phase of growth. 'AccaFreeze' is the first collaboration between Grey London and Sky Bet.

The product provides an additional level of control to customers' accumulators. In a five-plus match result bet, when one of the selections is winning, customers have the power to lock in the result in-play. Regardless of the final match outcome, that leg of the accumulator will pay out at the initial price. This innovation aims to extend the enjoyment and tactical aspect of accumulator betting beyond kick-off, as customers can strategically choose when to deploy their freeze token.

To launch this new feature, the campaign demonstrates how Sky Bet has given over control to the football fan, allowing people to 'End the game your way'. The TV spot shows how the fan ultimately holds the power with Sky Bet 'AccaFreeze'; building up the tension in an upcoming football star getting the opportunity to come on and score the equalising goal after months of hard graft, painful training and countless ‘Top Bins’, before suddenly having his dream come to an abrupt end as he is frozen by a fan who wants to end the game their way.

This TV spot is supported by further executions showing how with 'AccaFreeze', Sky Bet have rewritten the rules of football to allow fans to have a say over the end result.

Leigh Peacock-Goodwin, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Sky Bet said: "Sky Bet has long been the home of innovation in the gambling industry. We’ve all created an acca that’s let us down at the last hurdle, so we’re now giving fans the ability to take control and end the game their way. This is our first campaign with Grey, ahead of what’s going to be a stellar start to next year, and we couldn’t be happier with the direction we’re heading in."

David Wigglesworth, executive creative director at Grey added: "When we began our partnership with Sky Bet earlier this year we couldn’t have possibly hoped for a better relationship than the one we have built with the team. This project signals our first creative outing together and serves as a prelude to a transformative 2024 for the brand. Top bins only."

