Sky Bet acknowledges fans who put domestic rivalries aside this Euros
Created by Grey London, the 'Dad's Dad' ad is the second iteration of Sky Bet's ‘Tournament Turmoil’ Euros campaign
17 June 2024
Grey London's second ad of the Sky Bet ‘Tournament Turmoil’ Euros campaign, 'Dad's Dad', recognises the difficulties fans face when having to support players they ordinarily hate during the season, now they are playing for England at the Euros.
To lighten the load for fans during the international tournament, Sky Bet have launched an array of offers and experiences for customers. This includes daily shootout, which is back every day of the tournament on the Sky Bet app, and the three fan zones around the country.
In the 'Dad's Dad' spot, the brand highlights the difficulty in supporting the ‘enemy’, as these rivalries run deep and most fans inherit a club from their parents, or their parent’s parents.
In this case, Lisa, Lisa’s Dad and Lisa’s Dad’s Dad have always been United fans, now all of a sudden Lisa and her Dad find themselves doing the unthinkable, cheering for a City player. But the excitement of the Euro’s has got them, they just can’t help it. Sky Bet are looking to give relief to fans who find themselves internally battling with their long standing loyalties during the Euros.
Coral Cranmer, marketing director Sky Bet, said: "We are so excited to launch our Tournament Turmoil campaign. It really gets to the heart of what fans go through during the Euros. By showing the real emotions and mixed loyalties that come up, we’re celebrating the true passion of international fandom and showing that we really get what it's like to be a fan. We're proud of this work with Grey London and can't wait to see how it resonates with everyone during this incredible tournament.”
David Wigglesworth, Grey London executive creative director, said: "In our second spot, 'Dad’s Dad', we show the raw emotional turmoil fans go through during the Euros. A comically confusing time when age-old rivalries and deeply rooted loyalties are challenged to the core; Lisa’s family epitomises this inner conflict—of doing the unthinkable, and cheering a bitter rival. Sky Bet understands this struggle and is here to make the whole experience a little easier for all fans.”
Both the ’Trim’ and ‘Dad’s Dad’ adverts form part of Sky Bets wider multi-channel campaign, celebrating all of the unique behaviours and emotions of football fans.
