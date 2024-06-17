Sky Bet acknowledges fans who put domestic rivalries aside this Euros

In the 'Dad's Dad' spot, the brand highlights the difficulty in supporting the ‘enemy’, as these rivalries run deep and most fans inherit a club from their parents, or their parent’s parents.

In this case, Lisa, Lisa’s Dad and Lisa’s Dad’s Dad have always been United fans, now all of a sudden Lisa and her Dad find themselves doing the unthinkable, cheering for a City player. But the excitement of the Euro’s has got them, they just can’t help it. Sky Bet are looking to give relief to fans who find themselves internally battling with their long standing loyalties during the Euros.

Coral Cranmer, marketing director Sky Bet, said: "We are so excited to launch our Tournament Turmoil campaign. It really gets to the heart of what fans go through during the Euros. By showing the real emotions and mixed loyalties that come up, we’re celebrating the true passion of international fandom and showing that we really get what it's like to be a fan. We're proud of this work with Grey London and can't wait to see how it resonates with everyone during this incredible tournament.”

David Wigglesworth, Grey London executive creative director, said: "In our second spot, 'Dad’s Dad', we show the raw emotional turmoil fans go through during the Euros. A comically confusing time when age-old rivalries and deeply rooted loyalties are challenged to the core; Lisa’s family epitomises this inner conflict—of doing the unthinkable, and cheering a bitter rival. Sky Bet understands this struggle and is here to make the whole experience a little easier for all fans.”

Both the ’Trim’ and ‘Dad’s Dad’ adverts form part of Sky Bets wider multi-channel campaign, celebrating all of the unique behaviours and emotions of football fans.

Credits

Agency: Grey London

Managing Director: Jonny Tennant-Price

Executive Creative Director: David Wigglesworth

Group Creative Directors: Aaron McGurk & Christopher Lapham

Senior Creative: Liam Campbell

Head of Production: Maxine Hose

Senior Producer: Tash Bedford

Assistant Producer: Eden Hastings

Chief Strategy Officer: Tarek Sioufi

Strategy Director: Gil Caldwell-Dunn

Senior Strategist: Milan Zum Hebel

Business Director: Matt Paris

Account Director: Jack Barber

Senior Account Manager: Clyde Hurst

Account Executive: Serena Coyle

Client: Sky Bet

Marketing Director: Coral Cranmer

Senior Brand Manager: Ashley Vann

Creative Project Lead: Fiona Bardsley

Lead Producer: Holly Liddel

Creative Manager: Mark Forster

Creative Manager: Niall Murphy

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Managing Director: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean

Head of Production: Emily Atterton

Executive Producer: Hanna Bayatti

Director: Jeff Low

Producer: Tom Ford

DOP: João Padua

Production Designer: Oliver Hogan

Production Manager: Sam Jackson

Production Assistant: Steve Charlambous

Stylist: Wiz Francis

Casting Director: Leah Harrison

Hair and Makeup: Freddie Stopler

Edit House: Shift Post

Offline Editor: Saam Hodivala

Edit House Post Producer: Kirsty Oldfield

Edit Assistant: Christina Hill

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Colourist: Luke Morrison

VFX Supervisor: Stirling Archibald

Online Producer: Holly Treacy

Sound Studio: Factory Sound

Sound Engineer: Jon Clarke & Michael Haines

Audio Producer: Ciara Wakley