M·A·C and Lick Collab With Campaign to Redefine Black

The Lick inhouse team worked in collaboration with Grey London on the creative strategy, producing a concept that plays on the idea while black is seen as a wardrobe staple, it is not viewed the same with make-up and interiors. Instead it has been positioned as a powerful colour that people should use to express themselves.

The creative execution was led by Lick’s inhouse team.

Jo Moura, Lick’s director of brand marketing: “We are super excited to be collaborating with M·A·C. As a brand, Lick is all about supporting people to embrace colour with confidence and the partnership gave us a really great opportunity to talk about a colour that a lot of people hesitate to experiment with in both interiors and beauty. The campaign aims to showcase the versatility of black not just through the casting of our characters and the rooms they are paired up with, but also through a diverse group of creators from different backgrounds that will share their unique take on how to use M·A·C Black 40 in their homes.”

Dom Skinner, director of make-up artistry at M·A·C said: “Celebrating M·A·C’s 40th year with Lick has been an honour, as black is at the heart of M·A·C’s DNA. What has been the most exciting part of this collaboration with Lick has been exploring the versatility of black. Showing how it can be harnessed in multiple ways from fierce rebellion to clean minimalist, from a simple sheer sweep to dynamic overdrawn intensity, black can go from cool to chic and proves why it’s a must for any trendsetter.”

Zoë Kessler, strategist at Grey London adds: "Both Lick and M.A.C are all about getting people to express themselves through colour. And if there is any colour that people need help experimenting with—it’s black. We all embrace black in our wardrobes—whether it’s a power suit for work or an LBD for the club. But, on the walls of our homes or on our lips, black is thought of as a bold choice. We hope this collab will help encourage everyone to be brave with the colour black."