Work Hard and Have Fun: How Tony Cunningham's teachings inspired this Creative

I left the course grateful, exhausted, and solo, trying to find a partner for a year. Turns out my taste isn't for everyone. I managed to get a shot at Grey from David Wigglesworth, who shares my weird humour. He gave me a chance with a placement and I ran at it, doing everything Tony taught me.

For me, Tony's best advice was to have fun. If you're having fun, there's a chance the work is entertaining. And if it doesn't sell, at least you got a laugh out of it. When you're having fun, you get lost in the world of trying things out. Creating videos, songs, whatever seems fun and exciting in the moment. That’s how I learned most of what I’ve become good at.

For example, I was put onto the PETA Pigs brief, and everything just clicked. I wrote a musical, which came from writing songs and music in bands when I was younger and sending hundreds of raps back and forth to a friend, trying to outdo each other in those endless days of teenagerdom. Jeff Low liked it. He dropped in a melody, sang along, tweaked it, and sent it back. Repeat to fade until we had our song.



I’ve always loved the styling and playfulness of cartoons, so I had plenty of references for how I believed things should look and sound in the video. Tony’s dedication to always refining until it’s perfect stuck with me throughout the process.

So, TLDR (too long, didn't read) rules from me: work hard, have fun, and always remember there's someone better than you. Be humbled by them, be inspired by them, and always, always try to outdo them. And also make sure you always text your dad happy birthday first, so you look like the better child.

Cameron Sutherland is a copywriter at Grey London