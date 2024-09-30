Nationwide Targets Young Audiences In New Dominic West Ad

A year on since Nationwide launched its ‘A Good Way to Bank’ campaign, Dominic West is back as the out-of-touch CEO of A.N.Y. Bank, this time with his daughter. The campaign highlights Nationwide’s unique brand values and the benefits of banking with a ‘modern mutual’ – ownership, profit sharing and doing what’s right by its members.

The 50-second film opens with West showing his daughter, played by Grace Hogg-Robinson, a commissioned portrait of himself resembling the Roman Emperor, Caligula. Though alarmingly for her dad, his daughter banks with Nationwide due to its profit sharing, among other benefits.

The advert shows Nationwide talking to a younger demographic, offering them an alternative in financial services that does what’s right by them.

This message is amplified through out-of-home (OOH), social media, and digital executions stating: "Our members don’t just bank with us, they own us" in Nationwide's now-signature challenger tone of voice, with other executions speaking to the full range of Nationwide’s membership propositions to follow.

The campaign launches on Tuesday 1 October in TV with 50” spots in top programming including the Great British Bake Off. The new ad will also run in VoD, Online Video and Cinema. The campaign is supported by Social, OOH, audio, and digital display. Wavemaker UK planned and bought the campaign.