British Gas promises to be there the "same day"

Developed in partnership with T&Pm and OMD UK, the campaign extends beyond television with high-impact OOH, radio, press, digital, and social activations.

The integrated approach aims to reassure the entire nation that British Gas is the reliable solution to get your day back on track should something go wrong with their heating and hot water.

Andy Freeman, marketing director at British Gas says “We understand the huge disruption and worry a broken boiler can cause. This campaign highlights our commitment to keeping the nation’s homes warm and working and being there for everyone in their time of need, because everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their home.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clake, group creative directors at T&Pm continue: “As we head into winter, the last thing any of us want is a broken boiler, but rather than focus on the disaster that it can cause, we wanted to cut through the category conventions with a playful campaign focussing on the positive resolution. Tom Daley plays a relieved customer, but the real heroes are the British Gas engineers like Darren, who are always there to help save the day.”