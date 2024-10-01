British Gas promises to be there the "same day"
The campaign by T&Pm features Olympic medallist Tom Daley
01 October 2024
British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, today announces the launch of a powerful new multi-channel campaign showcasing their commitment to providing fast and reliable heating and hot water repairs. This service is available to all UK households, regardless of whether they are existing British Gas customers, demonstrating the company's dedication to keeping the nation warm.
The campaign, featuring five-time Olympic medallist and British Gas ambassador Tom Daley, centres around the peace of mind that comes with knowing British Gas is there to quickly resolve any heating or hot water issues. In the hero TV spot, airing tonight during The Great British Bake Off, viewers are invited into Tom's inner world as he visualises a flawless dive. But all is not as it seems when Tom is jolted out of his daydream by Darren, a friendly British Gas engineer, who has efficiently fixed Tom's boiler, allowing him to get back to his day – and his bath – without a hitch. This continues Tom's successful partnership with British Gas, following his appearances in the popular half-price electricity campaign last winter, and ‘Powering Home Fans’ over the summer
Developed in partnership with T&Pm and OMD UK, the campaign extends beyond television with high-impact OOH, radio, press, digital, and social activations.
The integrated approach aims to reassure the entire nation that British Gas is the reliable solution to get your day back on track should something go wrong with their heating and hot water.
Andy Freeman, marketing director at British Gas says “We understand the huge disruption and worry a broken boiler can cause. This campaign highlights our commitment to keeping the nation’s homes warm and working and being there for everyone in their time of need, because everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their home.”
Matt Moreland and Chris Clake, group creative directors at T&Pm continue: “As we head into winter, the last thing any of us want is a broken boiler, but rather than focus on the disaster that it can cause, we wanted to cut through the category conventions with a playful campaign focussing on the positive resolution. Tom Daley plays a relieved customer, but the real heroes are the British Gas engineers like Darren, who are always there to help save the day.”
