s

British Gas promises to be there the "same day"

The campaign by T&Pm features Olympic medallist Tom Daley

By Creative Salon

01 October 2024

British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, today announces the launch of a powerful new multi-channel campaign showcasing their commitment to providing fast and reliable heating and hot water repairs. This service is available to all UK households,  regardless of whether they are existing British Gas customers, demonstrating the company's dedication to keeping the nation warm. 

The campaign, featuring five-time Olympic medallist and British Gas ambassador Tom  Daley, centres around the peace of mind that comes with knowing British Gas is there to quickly resolve any heating or hot water issues. In the hero TV spot, airing tonight during The  Great British Bake Off, viewers are invited into Tom's inner world as he visualises a flawless dive. But all is not as it seems when Tom is jolted out of his daydream by Darren, a friendly  British Gas engineer, who has efficiently fixed Tom's boiler, allowing him to get back to his day – and his bath – without a hitch. This continues Tom's successful partnership with  British Gas, following his appearances in the popular half-price electricity campaign last  winter, and ‘Powering Home Fans’ over the summer 

Developed in partnership with T&Pm and OMD UK, the campaign extends beyond television with high-impact OOH, radio, press, digital, and social activations.

The integrated approach aims to reassure the entire nation that British Gas is the reliable solution to get your day back on track should something go wrong with their heating and hot water.

Andy Freeman, marketing director at British Gas says “We understand the huge disruption and worry a broken boiler can cause. This campaign highlights our commitment to keeping  the nation’s homes warm and working and being there for everyone in their time of need,  because everyone deserves peace of mind when it comes to their home.” 

Matt Moreland and Chris Clake, group creative directors at T&Pm continue: “As we head into  winter, the last thing any of us want is a broken boiler, but rather than focus on the disaster that it can cause, we wanted to cut through the category conventions with a playful campaign focussing on the positive resolution. Tom Daley plays a relieved customer, but the  real heroes are the British Gas engineers like Darren, who are always there to help save the  day.” 

Credits:

Client: Centrica / British Gas

Marketing Director: Andy Freeman

Head of Group Marketing: Sam Taylor

Brand Strategy Lead: Kay Bourton

Brand Campaigns Lead: Abi Jenkins

Brand Campaign Manager: Lizzy Allen

Head of Brand Partnerships: James Corcoran

Strategic Brand Partnerships Lead: Hannah Lawrance

Agency: T&Pm

CEO: Sarah Golding

ECD: Toby Allen

Group Creative Directors: Chris Clarke & Matthew Moreland

Creatives: Angela Onyett & Erin Sadler

Business Director: Lucy Almond

Senior Account Director: Alex Addison

Account Director: Daisy Penny

Integrated Production Partner: Charles Crisp

Deputy Head of Integrated Production/Producer: Rick Carter

Senior Art Producer: Ellen Green

Production Assistant: Rachel Roberts

Social Producer: Nick Drewett

Creative Producer: Ben Miller

Chief Strategy Officer: Simon Ringshall

Strategy Director: Oliver Waterstone

Senior Strategist: Shashank Hariharan

Chief Design Officer: Dan Beckett

Head of Design: Dan Howarth

Senior Designer: Ryan Cole

Media Agency: OMD

Executive Business Director: Sarah de Looze

Business Director: Chris Donnelly

Production Company: The Corner Shop

Director: Jonathan Herman

Executive Producer: Tess Mitchell

Producer: Nick Fewtrell

Production Manager: Polly Leach

Production Designer: John Ebden

Director of Photography: Antonio Paladino

Casting: Kharmel Cochrane

Editors: Work Editorial

Editor: Mark Edinoff

Editor Assistant: Jack Moore

Edit Producer: Lola Cookman

Post-Production: Number 8

Exec Producer: Glen Percival

Senior Post Producer: Simon Downie

Colour: Matt Turner

VFX lead: Rob Peacock

Audio Executive Producer: Karen

Noden Sound Engineer: James Everett

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.