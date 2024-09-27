British Army Showcases The Benefits of Joining

Accenture Song and Capita are together launching their latest suite of recruitment films for the British Army that will integrate into the You Belong Here campaign, lifting the lid on the personal and professional benefits of joining the British Army.

The “You Belong Here” campaign has been expanded to shine a light on the surprising, important and enduring skills that recruits can develop as part of a career in the British Army.

In each of the films, British Army operations are suddenly paused when a serving soldier calls a halt. Walking through a freeze frame, they break the fourth wall, speaking directly to camera and addressing the audience. Each execution references a typical and expected association of British Army life—whether that be focus, teamwork, excitement, or importance—before asking viewers directly: “But what you want to know is, what’s in it for me?”

Each film is designed to highlight the benefits and personal growth opportunities offered by the British Army. They demonstrate how these experiences promote self-development, providing significant life advantages such as gaining valuable skills and qualifications, developing transformative confidence, and engaging in a variety of sports during free time. This year’s campaign extension builds on the launch of “You Belong Here” in September 2023. Following research indicating that 59 per cent of young people did not believe that they would fit in with the British Army, the campaign aims to raise awareness that the Army is more than its perceptions.

The new films aim to clearly convey the benefits and opportunities available with the British Army.