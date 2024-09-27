British Army Showcases The Benefits of Joining
The initiative from Accenture Song and Capita shines a light on the opportunities available to new recruits
27 September 2024
Accenture Song and Capita are together launching their latest suite of recruitment films for the British Army that will integrate into the You Belong Here campaign, lifting the lid on the personal and professional benefits of joining the British Army.
The “You Belong Here” campaign has been expanded to shine a light on the surprising, important and enduring skills that recruits can develop as part of a career in the British Army.
In each of the films, British Army operations are suddenly paused when a serving soldier calls a halt. Walking through a freeze frame, they break the fourth wall, speaking directly to camera and addressing the audience. Each execution references a typical and expected association of British Army life—whether that be focus, teamwork, excitement, or importance—before asking viewers directly: “But what you want to know is, what’s in it for me?”
Each film is designed to highlight the benefits and personal growth opportunities offered by the British Army. They demonstrate how these experiences promote self-development, providing significant life advantages such as gaining valuable skills and qualifications, developing transformative confidence, and engaging in a variety of sports during free time. This year’s campaign extension builds on the launch of “You Belong Here” in September 2023. Following research indicating that 59 per cent of young people did not believe that they would fit in with the British Army, the campaign aims to raise awareness that the Army is more than its perceptions.
The new films aim to clearly convey the benefits and opportunities available with the British Army.
Recent research has shown that highlighting the personal and professional development opportunities available in an Army career would increase consideration in 79 per cent of the target audience. These new adverts effectively highlight what the audience can gain from a career in the Army.
Working in collaboration with Capita on behalf of the British Army, the latest work comprises four 30-second films and 15, 10 and 6-second cut downs to run on VOD channels across broadcast television and streaming platforms. The films will also run through online video and on social platforms Meta, Snap and Reddit. There are two 30-second radio ads.
Capita chief marketing officer Naomi Walter says: “The latest You Belong Here work highlights the unexpected benefits of joining the Army, such as becoming a qualified electrician, growing your confidence or turning the things you love - like sport - into something you get paid for. This powerful creative vividly brings home the wide range of opportunities available in the British Army and provides an inside view of what life could be like for those who are wondering if the Army is for them.”
Accenture Song managing partner Barbara Waite says: “We at Song are extremely proud of this latest iteration of the “You Belong Here” campaign. Putting soldiers front and centre, allowing for a direct conversation with potential recruits who are naturally asking what a life in the Army could mean for them.”
Credits
Client: Capita for the British Army
