Harley-Davidson’s Tells Fans to “Answer The Call” and Roar Across Europe
Embracing the thrill of the open road, the campaign by Accenture Song invites riders to celebrate freedom, diversity and the iconic Harley experience
29 July 2024
Harley-Davidson has revved up its marketing efforts while calling on fans to take to the open road through its latest campaign, “Answer The Call.”
This is the first fully shot campaign by Accenture Song for the legendary motorcycle brand, reflecting a fresh surge of confidence and trust in their iconic image.
“Answer The Call” is set to blaze a trail across Europe, hitting key markets including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.
The campaign's European flavour is infused through meticulously chosen locations that offer a backdrop of quintessential European charm, aiming to capture the essence of summer’s prime riding season.
Frazer Howard, Accenture Song's creative director said, “I have always loved working on Harley-Davidson – JC Martin is the voice I hear in my head when I’m writing copy - and this was such a brilliant opportunity to create a rallying call for everyone from current riders to people who’ve not yet set foot inside a Harley dealership.
"The fact that we’ve been able to create such a beautiful, emotive, and frankly huge integrated campaign is a testament to everyone involved, whether that’s at Accenture, our brilliant director and production company and our clients at Harley-Davidson, who had our back throughout the entire process. Dream team doesn’t cover it.”
Launching mid-summer, “Answer The Call” captures the essence of the prime riding season with long, inviting days perfect for exploring the open road. The campaign invites Harley-Davidson enthusiasts and potential riders alike to embrace the thrill of riding, whether it's upgrading to a new bike, enhancing their ride with new parts and accessories, or stepping into the brand with Harley's stylish summer apparel.
“Answer The Call” is a call to arms – a call to ride out into those long, golden sweet summer days “that stretch out like freeways” and celebrate their love of the open road, of companionship, and of the Harley-Davidson brand itself.
The campaign's centrepiece is a two-minute film featuring four distinct riders, each on a different Harley-Davidson model, from the Sportster S to the Pan America.
Filmed in Spain to evoke a European ambience, the narrative underscores the diversity of Harley riders and the team behind the scenes, including key female creatives in senior roles. Texan voice actor JC Martin lends his voice to the campaign, adding the unmistakable Harley flavour.
“Answer The Call” is designed with flexibility in mind, providing markets with a robust toolkit that spans film, digital, social, print, and point of sale.
