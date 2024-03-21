Philips introduces no-nonsense Baristina espresso machine

This new machine is an exciting proposition set to shake up the burgeoning coffee category. It is the first to offer proper portioned espresso, made from fresh beans with this level of ease. No more pods. No more feeling like you need to be a trained barista to get a good cup of coffee at home. To position it as the step-change in coffee that it is, the team wanted to take a bold approach that sets it apart from the category.

The ad, directed by Filip Nilsson via Object and Animal, juxtaposes the beautiful simplicity of the Baristina with the chaos of modern coffee culture. From overly complicated machines, to over the top latte art, to mountains of plastic pods, or brews made with the most unusual of ingredients (yak butter, anyone?); the 30-second TV spot takes us on a rollercoaster ride through some of the countless ‘coffee movements’ that have caught on over the last few years, highlighting just how complicated coffee has become. It builds up in ridiculousness right up until we introduce “the new coffee movement” – in this case, thankfully, it couldn’t be simpler, just a single swipe to make a real espresso with the new Philips Baristina.

“This product speaks for itself - genuinely amazing barista style coffee that doesn’t require a science degree.” said Shelley Smoler, CCO at Droga5 London. “Except it doesn’t literally speak for itself, so we put some words to it. Great coffee has been democratised and is finally available to one and all.”

Marloes Laan, CMO, Versuni, commented: “Philips Baristina is here to shake up the coffee world, starting a new movement that celebrates quality, innovation, and the joy of a perfect cup with a simple swipe. This category-disrupting machine is a testament to our commitment to build Versuni into a world-class, consumer-first, brand-led home appliance leader.”

The campaign launches this week in France, followed by selected markets around the world throughout 2024. Media is handled by Omnicom Media Group.

