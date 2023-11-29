Royal Enfield unveils global identity for 'Himalayan' motorcycle

In its first campaign since winning the global ADV business this past summer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, worked with Royal Enfield to launch its new motorcycle, the Himalayan.

The bike was designed for the unpredictability of the Himalayas, and the new global identity takes inspiration from the ‘change of plan' mindset that is required when traversing the infamous mountains.

The film, directed by Academy Award winners Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, juxtaposes expectation with reality. You go with a plan in mind, but the mountain has a different one. It features CS Santosh, professional Indian off-road and endurance rider, alongside Jesslina Nayyar, with the music production being lead by Grammy Award winner Lorne Balfe and Dirty Soup.

Shelley Smoler, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, said: “The film was conceived and created by the most incredible team of Royal Enfield clients, Droga5, Oscar winning director duo Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, and last but certainly not least, the Himalayan mountains. We could not have scripted the crazy and unpredictable elements that the mountain threw our way: the altitude sickness, the crazy weather conditions, the landslides, the beauty, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan was always prepped and primed to take on whatever the mountain had in store."