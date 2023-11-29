Royal Enfield unveils global identity for 'Himalayan' motorcycle
The campaign is Droga5 London's first campaign for the brand since winning the global ADV business in the summer
29 November 2023
In its first campaign since winning the global ADV business this past summer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, worked with Royal Enfield to launch its new motorcycle, the Himalayan.
The bike was designed for the unpredictability of the Himalayas, and the new global identity takes inspiration from the ‘change of plan' mindset that is required when traversing the infamous mountains.
The film, directed by Academy Award winners Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, juxtaposes expectation with reality. You go with a plan in mind, but the mountain has a different one. It features CS Santosh, professional Indian off-road and endurance rider, alongside Jesslina Nayyar, with the music production being lead by Grammy Award winner Lorne Balfe and Dirty Soup.
Shelley Smoler, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, said: “The film was conceived and created by the most incredible team of Royal Enfield clients, Droga5, Oscar winning director duo Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free, and last but certainly not least, the Himalayan mountains. We could not have scripted the crazy and unpredictable elements that the mountain threw our way: the altitude sickness, the crazy weather conditions, the landslides, the beauty, but the Royal Enfield Himalayan was always prepped and primed to take on whatever the mountain had in store."
A key device in the identity, the line, is built to take viewers on a visual journey that is as unpredictable as the one that they would navigate themselves.
Photography, shot on location in the Himalayas by Achille Mauri, showcases the true harsh beauty of the vast landscape, capturing the gritty realities of an exhilarating road trip on the mountain.
The campaign identity flexes from OOH and social sites to a product book, merchandise and apparel, where the visual language proved its malleability and strength, in telling the same unpredictable adventure story in a multitude of ways. From A to ?
Adarsh Saxena - Global Brand Lead-Adventure, Royal Enfield, said: "Every single ride in the Himalayas is different. The mountains are ever-changing, and the new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a creature of this dynamic environment. We wanted the design to be distinctive, ownable and one that takes people on a unique ride. The campaign has tapped into our adaptive adventure mindset and supports the multi-faceted launch with a focus on balance; rugged imagery alongside structured line work. Using this, we lead our viewers on a joint journey, partnering the All-New Himalayan with their own journey of self-discovery."
Matteo Alabiso — Design director, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, added: “What I love about this campaign is that it feels intuitive, it’s elemental, and it invites the viewer to decode it. Finding the perfect balance between clear messaging while maintaining an element of discovery was key. The viewer gets to experience the adventure first hand, leaving them wanting to take on a harsh journey that only the Royal Enfield Himalayan could take on.”
Shelley Smoler — Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song, commented: "The Royal Enfield Himalayan was inspired by the Himalayas, where every twist and turn is an unpredictable adventure waiting to unfold. And we thought, why not let everyone catch a glimpse of that epic ride? Whether you're looking at of our ads, checking the website, flipping through the brochures, or sporting the merch, it's like you're right there on that journey in the heart of the mountains. It's not every day you get to craft a campaign that packs a punch at every single touchpoint of the user's journey, and now that we’ve caught the bug, we want to make more."
Credits
Clients - ROYAL ENFIELD
Mohit Dhar Jayal - Chief Brand Officer
Adarsh Saxena - Global Brand Lead
Aiyappa Ponnappa - Brand Manager
Naomi Mitchell - Program Manager
Creative Agency - DROGA5
CCO - Shelley Smoler
Group Creative Director - Matt Hubbard
Creative Director - Ed Redgrave
Snr. Creative - Pete Giblin
Creative - Oscar Gierup, Cameron Turner-Lowe & Conor Hamill
Chief Strategy Officer - Damien Le Castrec
Planners - Aaron Harridge, Liv Francis Cornibert
Head of Design - Stephanie McArdle
Design Director - Matteo Alabiso
Designers - Anya Landolt, Julia Kuisma & Kateryna Kotikhina
Motion Designers - Mike O'Brien & Rob Wicksteed
Group Account Director - Josh Morgan
Account Director - Ben Allan
Head of Production - Peter Montgomery
Snr. Producers - Tom Falck & James Plaxton
Head of Studio - Tim Larke
In-House Editor (BTS) - Justin Stokes
Production Company - DIRTY ROBBER
Directors - Martin Desmond-Roe & Travon Free
DOP - David Markun
Editor - Nick Frew
Executive Producer - Mickey Meyer
Producer - Nicholas Veneroso
Post-Producer - Matt Roe
Business Affairs - Karen Forchione
TALENT
CS Santosh
Sunder Singh
Jesslina Nayyar
Noor Jahan
Narinder Samra (Voice over)
Local Production Company - ANGLES UNLIMITED INDIA
Producers - Kanika Raheja & Sumit Sharma
Assistant Director - Ateet Chatta
Production Managers - Anuj Singh & Gilbert Mascarenhas
Production Coordinators - Chandni Tyagi & Chintan Pandey
Location Manager - Odpal George
Location Coordinator - Stamba
Location Assistant - Noordeen
Sound Recordist - Debangshu Roy
Production Designer - Smriti Wadhwa
Art Assistant - Mudassir
Drone Operator (video) - Chirag Dhariwal
Drone Operator (stills) - Ashwin Raiturkar
Gimbal Operator - Manpreet Singh
Gimbal Assistant - Devender Kumar
Rig Operator - Shashi Kumar
Rig Assistant - Karan
1st AC - Yatendra Kumar
Focus Puller - Shubham Karn
DIT - Nayan Karmakar
Camera Attendant - Gokil Ram
Camera Attendant - Rahul Kumar
Gaffer - Manish Kumar
Stills team Chaperon - Abel
Photography - Puro Management
Achille Mauri - Photographer
Claudia Decaro - Photographer Assist.
Offline Edit - THE QUARRY
Scot Crane & Julian Tranquille - Editors
Richard Goodger - Assistant Editor
Tor Adams - Offline Producer
Post Production - ELECTRIC STUDIOS
Executive Producer - Ben Honour
Creatives - Geoff Parsons & Sam Tootal
Snr. Producer - Tom Bogda
AFX and AI Artists: Pavel Ivanov, Domhnall Malone
Edit: Kingsley Bailey
Grade - Electric Colour
Colourist - Connor Coolbear
Producer - Rosie Corbett
Sound Post Production - 750MPH
Snr. Sound Engineer - Mike Bovill
Head of Production - Olivia Ray
Snr. Producer - Carla Thomas
Music - Dirty Soup
Score Producer: Lorne Balfe
Composer: Kiley Norton
Music Supervisor: Raife Burchell