Lego unveils its first ever fully playable brand film

The film stars Hollywood actor Jane Lynch as a work-obsessed CEO who becomes enlightened to the merits of play by seeing its impact through the eyes of six adventurous children. Each child brings a different passion and skill to a mission to spread play in a monotonous, structured workplace. Superstar actress Sun Li takes on the role of the CEO in an adaption for families in China. The film, produced in collaboration between the Lego Group’s creative agency, Our Lego Agency (OLA), and award-winning agency Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, takes viewers on a journey that highlights the power of play.

The film was directed by cinematographer, screenwriter and producer Ellen Kuras, best known for her work on Academy Award winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Director of photography is Rachel Morrison, one of the first female directors of photography for a big budget superhero movie, Black Panther.

This all-female directing team worked with set designer and art director David Lee, whose credits include Star Wars and Batman Begins. The all-female directing team also partnered with new Irish post-production and VFX company GABHA Studio to complete the superpower ensemble team behind the film that takes viewers on a fun-filled journey that highlights the power of play.

The campaign draws its insights from a recent global study finding that, on average, children are spending just 2 per cent of their week (equivalent to 7 hours) playing, with one in three (32 per cent) spending less than three hours each week enjoying play. Comparatively, the average adult spends 26 hours a week scrolling on their smartphone, an average of more than 3.5 hours per day. This current play deficit is a cause for concern for experts given the crucial role of play in shaping a child's cognitive abilities, overall wellbeing and most importantly, in them having fun.

Julia Goldin, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at the Lego Group, said: “For over 90 years, we have been a champion of children and their right to play. We believe play helps children develop skills like creativity, confidence and communication that helps them learn and thrive today and in the future. Our Rebuild the World platform has helped us celebrate the power of play since 2019 and we’re excited by the next iteration of the campaign to inspire people of all ages to reprioritise play in their lives.”

Nic Taylor, SVP and Head of Our Lego Agency, added: “We knew we wanted to make a big statement around the power of play this year, so we designed a campaign that celebrates just this. The film showcases the endless possibilities for play that children see, in even the dullest of situations, and shows the difference play can make to the world as the children rebuild it for the better. Jane Lynch and Sun Li add to the playfulness of the film by revealing themselves as forward-thinkers who want to overthrow the norm and inject more play into their workplace.”

Jen Speirs, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, commented: “Our creative team were on a mission to develop a campaign idea that was big enough to flex across the three key moments from fall, right through to the holidays; and Play is Your Superpower is exactly that. Of course, the only way to launch an idea like this was with a brand film that mimics a true superhero epic and opens people’s eyes to the wonders of play, which has actual ways to play hidden inside. We’re proud to have created a piece that features a line-up of diverse young talent that will empower both kids and adults to approach life in a more playful way and are excited to watch it unfold.”