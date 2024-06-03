Colour, sensory overload and immersive stories: Camille Yin's inspirations

Music by The Blaze

The Blaze stands out not just for their unique sound but for how inherently visual their music is. Each track is accompanied by a music video that's more akin to a short film, rich in narrative and stunning visuals. This approach to music production, where audio and visual elements are so tightly interwoven, greatly inspires my work in brand design. It challenges me to think of immersive, cohesive stories that can emotionally engage the audience on multiple levels.