Nurofen Spotlights the Gender Pain Gap

Nurofen’s Gender Pain Gap research reveals that while pain dismissal is common, women are disproportionately affected. One in two women feel they have had their pain dismissed. Nurofen is working to change this by bringing the issue to the forefront of public awareness.

In collaboration with IPG’s Momentum Worldwide and Chiswick Scenery, McCann London produced an eye-catching, larger-than-life Nurofen pill packet installation in the heart of Newcastle. The two-day activation, which ran on the 27 and 28 of September, brought attention to the biases that cause women's pain to be dismissed or downplayed.

The towering installation, measuring 13x22 feet, demanded attention with a screen that displayed real-life accounts of pain dismissal. These stories echo the countless instances where women are told their pain is ‘all in their head’ or that they are being ‘too emotional,’ reminding the public of the urgent need for change in society.

The activation also featured powerful reactions from passersby. The emotional impact of hearing women’s pain stories first-hand, combined with the shocking statistics of pain dismissal, resonated deeply with the crowd. The stories, captured through a series of vox pops by an all- female crew, emphasised the importance of amplifying women’s voices in the fight to close the Gender Pain Gap.

This initiative was part of Nurofen’s ongoing ‘See My Pain’ brand platform, launched in November 2022, with a continued focus on raising awareness of gender biases in pain management.