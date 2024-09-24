Welcome To Branded Content 3.0

But what's behind these heightened levels of adoption? Dan Wood, managing director of Creative Futures UK at EssenceMediaCom, says that it's based on the need to reach audiences on their own terms: "Increasingly people's time is spent in environments that are entertainment-driven and probably not ad-funded... shifting onto streaming platforms and into gaming environments - social places where traditional advertising isn't the most effective way of reaching people."

Lea Karam, consulting director at Behave, the behavioural consultancy backed by Total Media, believes that we're witnessing a transition whereby leading brands are becoming "media hubs" in order to create immersive experiences that stimulate people's senses.

Karam argues that this shift requires "that brands really have to show up in a way that resonates with community. You can't really talk to demographics any more, you have to talk to a sub-culture, a need, a behaviour."

Creative agencies are seeing, despite concerns over falling audience attention spans, demand for longer-form content continuing to rise. Tommy Smith, managing director of McCann London, says: "Especially amongst younger audiences who frequently choose to watch YouTube instead of settling into an evening of linear, or catch-up TV. This demographic, who are typically the target for our clients, can often be sceptical of traditional broadcast advertising, preferring content that provides entertainment or value."

Johnny Watters, ECD at OgilvyOne, says that the best examples don't feel like branded entertainment but contain a brand message that's "ruthlessly simple, leaving room for the entertainment to be actually entertaining."

Watters cites eBay as a prominent brand in the space. For instance, in 2022 it released an update of MTV motor makeover series Pimp My Ride on Netflix called Resurrected Rides.