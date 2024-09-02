Meandering, book browsing and Scribbling: How McCann's Harjot Singh Keeps His Brain Fizzing

One could argue that the act of always carrying a notebook is, at first glance, a simple habit, easily dismissed as the idiosyncrasy of someone who clings to the idea of preparedness. But its more than that to me. In so many ways the act of always bookmarking an empty page is a totem—a deliberate acknowledgment of the world’s complexity and an invitation to engage with it on my own terms.

The empty page isn’t just a repository for my thoughts and reminders to buy bin liners or tea bags. It represents potential, the untapped that waits for the right moment to show up. Bookmarking it, forces me to acknowledge the unpredictability of inspiration—the way it can strike at odd moments, demanding to be captured before it slips away. That empty page, then, is a tool of vigilance, a way to keep myself open to the world, to refuse the passivity that so often accompanies daily life.

To me, there is also a subtle defiance in its emptiness. In an industry that often demands instant productivity and visible results, the empty page is a reminder to me that not everything needs to be filled, that some spaces are valuable precisely because they are left open. It speaks to a trust in the process of thought and creation, a belief that ideas, once given space, will eventually take shape. It’s a source of inspiration because it embodies the essence of the planner’s craft—an ongoing dialogue with the self, a quiet yet relentless pursuit of meaning in a world that rarely hands it over freely.