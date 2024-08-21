The future of planning is ... doing

“People try to put us down by saying ‘she’s doing the most… or… he’s way too much…’ but… why would we want to do the least?’”

The future of planning wasn’t my first reaction upon hearing Janet’s words for the first time in 2018... But I do recall how it immediately made me think about who gets to (has the right to?) "do the least", and who feels utterly compelled to "do the most."

Now this isn’t a dog whistle for hustle culture.

This is a reminder of the power of doing. Perhaps even, a reminder to take pride, and never feel ashamed to do.

Not the doing of theory, the delegation of tasks, or the direction of thought, but rather, I believe the future of planning is a place where nobody is too senior to do the work. The work work.