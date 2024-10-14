EE Highlights Wi-Fi 7 Revolution with ‘Clocking Off’ for Busy Homes
Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas UK are turning up the heat in a new ad that shows how Wi-Fi 7 Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro can tackle the chaos of busy households
14 October 2024
EE is spotlighting the transformative power of its Wi-Fi 7 enabled Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro in its new "Clocking Off" ad, showcasing how these devices deliver faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, even in the busiest households. Whether it's streaming, gaming, or video calling, EE’s Wi-Fi 7 technology promises to transform home connectivity, delivering a smoother, frustration-free experience.
The integrated campaign, developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, GroupM, Digitas UK, and other agency partners, spans TV, BVOD, online video, social media, print, radio, digital audio, search, and OOH. The centerpiece of the campaign is a 30-second TV ad, launching on October 14 during Good Morning Britain on ITV, with key placements across major shows like Gogglebox, Great British Bake Off, and Big Brother. The ad captures the shift from the monotony of a workday to the vibrant, connected home life that EE’s Wi-Fi 7 enables.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications Director at EE, comments: “Our new Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro features the latest in Wi-Fi tech, specially designed with our customers in mind. We know that the average household has multiple devices on the go at any one time, with each one as important as the next. As the first major provider of a Wi-Fi 7 hub, our customers can enjoy fast speeds and a more consistent connection, wherever they are in the home, so there is no need to prioritise devices”.
The 120s film, Clocking Off, follows a day in the life of a group of people performing robotic, routine tasks at work, such as the commute, shot in monochrome. As they leave and head home, scenes move to vibrant colour, symbolising the transition from a mundane workday to a lively home environment. At home, each individual encounters a busy household with multiple devices competing for bandwidth, resulting in delays and frustration. Once the magic of WiFi 7 kicks in, family members can be seen enjoying their own moments of peace and connectivity, from recording a TikTok and watching a film, to gaming and video calling, showcasing the harmony that EE’s Wi-Fi 7 enabled technology brings to every home. The spot ends with the familiar voice of Kevin Bacon announcing “When everyone’s home and caning the broadband, EE’s new Wi-Fi 7 router makes every device work better, even yours.”
Ben Mooge, CCO, Publicis Groupe says “EE’s new Wi-Fi 7 enabled Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro provide customers with the best broadband experience in the home, creating space for everyone’s devices and providing reliable connectivity. Which is especially satisfying when you get back after a hard day and find everyone at home is already caning the internet. ‘Clocking Off’ takes us from the greyscale grind of the workday to the full-colour bliss of getting home, where Wi-Fi 7 makes your devices perform better”.
The campaign has been contextually planned and bought by GroupM to tactically align with the ‘Clocking Off’ timestamp of 16:59 in the ad to enhance the ad’s relevance.
The campaign also includes nationwide OOH, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and Prodigious, which highlights how products from Samsung, Google and Xbox, work better with EE’s Wi-Fi 7 Smart WiFi Pro. Social activity was led by Boomerang, including an influencer-led campaign across Instagram and TikTok which goes live later this month (October).
To showcase the power of Wi-Fi 7, Digitas UK has developed a dynamic suite of digital content that will feature across EE’s online platforms, providing customers with a detailed overview of the new technology and its benefits.
The campaign also includes a retail activation and content wrap which signposts customers to find out more about Wi-Fi 7 in EE stores nationwide. The retail work is by LeSHOP.
Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro from EE feature the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, with intelligent tri-band tech built in to supercharge your internet across the whole home, meaning everything you love works better. Customers using Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro with Wi-Fi 7 will enjoy virtual dedicated fast lane for the devices that demand the most connection, giving them the fastest speeds and a more consistent connection, even when you’re further from the hub.
For busy households, Wi-Fi 7 offers the smartest Wi-Fi connection available, EE’s Smart Hub Pro and Smart WiFi Pro’s built-in technology makes sure your home network becomes less congested, even when everyone's online.
