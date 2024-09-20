EE Helps Parents Navigate Chaperone Duty with iPhone 16

The campaign launches with a 60-second film. 'Parent Duty' captures parents as they chaperone their children at concerts and school proms in bustling venues. It opens on scenes of children as they get ready in their rooms while their parents wait downstairs. We then see a dad as he reluctantly joins his daughter and her friends, all wearing matching cowboy hats, on a bus to a gig, as another dad waits in line with his child outside a venue, a mum makes her way through a busy crowd to find her son and a dad stands front row of a gig with his son as he joyfully jumps up and down. This is interspersed with scenes of children dancing as their parents watch on. As another dad awkwardly waits in the sidelines, we see him playing on his iPhone 16 Pro using EE’s enhanced 5G, with a mum even joining in the fun by capturing videos using the new cinematic slow motion feature on her new smartphone.

Will John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi adds: “EE always reflects real life and when you’re on parent duty for your kids you can be wearing many different hats: taxi driver, official photographer, chaperone and more. This campaign looks to recognise that and demonstrates how EE’s enhanced 5G alongside the new iPhone 16 helps parents make it through the night (and day) when you're looking after the kids”.

Set to the soundtrack ‘A Little Bit of Luck’ by DJ Luck & MC Neat, the spot places iPhone 16 Pro at the heart of the story, demonstrating how families can stay connected, even in the busiest places, with Apple’s most advanced smartphone technology along with EE’s enhanced 5G. Parent Duty ends as the familiar voice of Kevin Bacon states “It's the best iPhone on the UK's best network.”

The campaign also features OOH, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, highlighting the Best On The Best messaging, as well as EE’s enhanced 5G and the new iPhone 16 Pro, the first iPhone built for Apple Intelligence. Social first assets, created by Boomerang, use key moments from the Parent Duty film, with the edits weaved together and playing on social trends and styling which showcase both the new iPhone 16 Pro and the power of the EE mobile network.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, comments: “We are delighted to offer the new iPhone 16. Every year our customers excitedly await the launch of Apple’s new iPhone, and this year is no different. Our new campaign highlights to customers how they can get the best out of Apple’s best ever iPhone with enhanced 5G on the UK’s best network, with our film Parent Duty helping to demonstrate this in a relatable way. We know when parents chaperone their children, they can often find themselves at a loose end with nothing to do but wait on the sidelines. Our film shows how with the new iPhone 16 Pro on EE, parents can entertain themselves, stay connected to their children and even get involved in the fun by capturing a photo or two”.

Additionally, the campaign features a retail takeover of EE’s flagship Studio store at Westfield London, White City. To celebrate the launch of the new iPhone 16 Pro, the entire storefront will be transformed with iPhone content. Every screen and display will announce that EE is the ultimate destination to purchase the new iPhone 16 Pro, inviting shoppers to experience enhanced 5G on the UK’s best network.