EE and Joy Division Unite to Combat Football Hate with Iconic Anthem

The TV ad, which launched last month at the start of the European tournament, sensitively depicts the impact of hateful conduct in football culture on the beautiful game and highlights the need to combat hate in the sport in all its forms. As part of the release the full-length ad edit will be uploaded to Joy Division’s social media and YouTube including a Spotify canvas.

William John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Unfortunately hate is something that we are all too familiar with in the world of football. Whether experiencing it first-hand or seeing it online, in the media, in stadiums or at football pitches across the country, the connection between the two is a shameful but ongoing narrative. We’re incredibly proud to be releasing this iconic anthem at a time when all eyes are on England and to remind everyone to stand together against hate whenever and wherever they are.”

Hate, Not In My Shirt responds to EE’s findings that three-fifths (61 per cent) of the public have personally experienced hate in their daily lives over the last year, with racism (42 per cent) being the most prevalent form of hate. Furthermore, 6 in 10 (60 per cent) think more can be done to address the issue of societal hate in the UK.

The extended cut of the advert forms part of a wider, integrated campaign that calls on the nation to stand together and challenge hate in football and celebrates the moments in the sport that make people proud to wear the shirt whilst highlighting the behaviour not fit for it.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, commented: “We are delighted that Joy Division is using our advert as the official music video for Love Will Tear Us Apart ahead of the England final. We know from our research the impact negative words and actions can have, and it’s more important than ever for football fans to come together and show positivity towards the England team. Football is a sport for all and together we want to create an environment that everyone can enjoy, plus a safer, more inclusive society. It’s moments like these that will help us do that.”