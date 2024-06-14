EE launches campaign designed to combat online and offline hate ahead of Euros

EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, has today unveiled “Hate. Not In My Shirt”, a multi-million-pound integrated PR and marketing campaign that aims to combat all forms of online and offline hate by calling on the nation to be ‘proud supporters’ ahead of the summer tournament in Germany.

A recent YouGov survey commissioned by EE found that three fifths (61 per cent) of the public have personally experienced hate in their daily lives over the last year, with racism (42 per cent) to be the most prevalent form of hate. Furthermore, 6 in 10 (60 per cent) think more can be done to address the issue of societal hate in the UK.

In response to these findings, EE is launching “Hate. Not In My Shirt”, a campaign that calls on the nation to stand together and challenge hate in football. The integrated campaign celebrates the moments in the sport that make people proud to wear the shirt, whilst highlighting the behaviour not fit for it.