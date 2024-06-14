EE launches campaign designed to combat online and offline hate ahead of Euros
The campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas
14 June 2024
EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, has today unveiled “Hate. Not In My Shirt”, a multi-million-pound integrated PR and marketing campaign that aims to combat all forms of online and offline hate by calling on the nation to be ‘proud supporters’ ahead of the summer tournament in Germany.
A recent YouGov survey commissioned by EE found that three fifths (61 per cent) of the public have personally experienced hate in their daily lives over the last year, with racism (42 per cent) to be the most prevalent form of hate. Furthermore, 6 in 10 (60 per cent) think more can be done to address the issue of societal hate in the UK.
In response to these findings, EE is launching “Hate. Not In My Shirt”, a campaign that calls on the nation to stand together and challenge hate in football. The integrated campaign celebrates the moments in the sport that make people proud to wear the shirt, whilst highlighting the behaviour not fit for it.
Running throughout the tournament, the campaign will activate across a range of touchpoints including:
Marc Allera, CEO of EE, said: “As the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, we want every one of the millions of football supporters across the country to celebrate true fandom and feel empowered to play their part in making football a sport for all. “Hate. Not In My Shirt” is the next phase of our long-term commitment to build an inclusive experience for all fans. Whoever you are, wherever you are watching this summer, you should be able to feel like you belong, are included and able to be yourself.”
Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director, EE said: “We are committed to tackling all forms of hate and ensuring football is a sport for all. Through this campaign we highlight the negative impact bad fandom has, not just on the game itself, but wider communities. We want to educate and excite the nation to be the best fan they can be and inspire everyone to be a positive and proud supporter. That way we can create a safer, more inclusive society for all and combat all forms of hate – online and offline.”
Ben Mooge, CCO, Publicis Groupe UK, said: “Our creative partnership with EE continues with this hugely important campaign during the summer tournament in Germany. Football has the power to unite people from all walks of life, and through this creative campaign we aim to highlight the importance of fostering a culture of respect both online and offline. By championing anti-hate measures and supporting younger generations in the sport, we can create a safer, more inclusive environment for everyone. This campaign is not just about celebrating football; it's about making a lasting impact on the sport by showing people you can always be a proud supporter.”