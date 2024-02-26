The New EE: How Marketing Reengineered BT Group

What about the rest of the marketing mix, because taking this to market is not just about some great ads is it?

Jeavons: Bear in mind that the EE brand identity was probably the most recognisable in the industry, and possibly one of the most recognised brands in the country. But we went through the entire brand identity system, and we changed fonts, we created the symbol - which is the outline of the logo - because we were confident people would recognise it as EE, we changed colours, had a completely different approach to photography and the people we use in the photography.

And because of all the thinking we've done around the audiences and the need states, that completely changed how we decided to go and target the people we wanted to talk to. We’ve completely changed our media thinking and our media planning about how much addressable we use versus traditional broadcast. So we changed that mix, we're now like 60/40 addressable versus we were like something like 20 /80 previously. So we've literally flipped that whole model.

And because we’ve made that change we don't face the same challenges from a media perspective in terms of the decline of linear TV and all that sort of stuff, that's not what we're about anymore. We can go and find those people, wherever they are, whether it's YouTube, whether it's VoD, whether it’s TikTok, whether it's Snap, we can go find them.

What have been the big lessons for you all from this?

Mooge: A part of it is trusting instincts. Despite not having all of the products aligned when we were creating the ads, we knew in our guts that we needed to do something for teenage kids. So we made the call, yeah let's do that and we can fill out the need states when get there. That was a big moment, learning to trust the instincts once you've laid out the plan and it seems solid.

Jeavons: This is a massive all-encompassing one for me, but I think it's about seizing the opportunity you've got to change everything that needs to change. You don't get the opportunity very often to throw everything up in the air and go, ‘let's just do it completely differently’. We've completely changed the strategic framework of the EE brand in terms of what its purpose is, what its mission is, what it stands for, the audiences that we chase. I genuinely think if we'd only changed one or two of those things, I don't think it would have worked.

Mooge: The other learning is about just keeping yourself honest to the end. This was two and a half year process, there were a lot of those Friday morning conversations. Just being honest and sticking to the plan was so important.

Jeavons: Part of the reason why I think we all got through it is because we were surrounded by good, good people, and people who are all aligned and have a common goal. And I think that's been brilliant. And I don't just mean that at our level, I mean right across the team as well. One of the tricky parts for us was going from this senior bunch of people who were sat in a room up here in Chancery Lane for weeks and weeks and then suddenly you have to bring the teams in. And then you suddenly realise you can't just assume that they're all in the same place as you. So that was that was massive in terms of making sure that all the people we were bringing in were as clear as us on what it was we were trying to do and why. That was hard.

What about lessons from working with your other stakeholders back at BT/EE HQ?

Jeavons: I think that the biggest thing is never assume that people understand what role they need to play. Never assume that they get that. Early on you need to spend proper time with other teams that you're reliant upon so that they get it and I think we didn't do that until quite late in the day in this process, which meant that things we thought were going to be aligned and integrated weren't aligned and integrated. And so we spent the last three weeks before launch trying to change this and tweak that; we'd assumed things that we shouldn't have assumed. So don't just assume that people get it as well as you do. And make sure that you do everything you possibly can to make sure they're clear about what it is that they've got to do as part of it.

It’s nearly six months since launch, what’s the next phase?

Jeavons: At the moment, the mix of broadband acquisition skews massively towards BT versus EE, as you'd expect, but addressing that mix and transitioning to EE is task number one. That’s the commercial lifeblood of the business in the here-and-now, so I think if we crack that, then that settles nerves and it means that we're on the right trajectory.

Then I think what gets really exciting is you can start to look at some of the new verticals that we've got, like gaming, and what that can do from a revenue perspective. In terms of new revenue streams and reducing our reliance upon traditional connectivity, those new verticals are massive

Overall we have a number of brand metrics that we’re chasing but with a different competitive set from what we've traditionally looked at from an EE point of view. So I think that's gonna be really interesting to see how we start to see those metrics shift.

What advice would you give to a marketer thinking ‘this is exactly what I need to do for my business’?

Huntington: There are two mantras as much as anything. We talked a lot about a move from share of market to share of life. We can no longer have dogfight battles for a share of the broadband market or a share of the mobile market against well funded and well loved competitors. We have to try and find growth elsewhere, or at least talk about something else that drives growth in the connectivity heartland. So I think that's a big lesson for marketers: start thinking about how you can take a greater share of people's lives and what services and tools and ultimately categories you can operate in.

So with EE we're now in home security and that makes obvious sense to me, because we we've got the connectivity that makes sure that your monitored home security is absolutely bulletproof. And it's opening up a completely new vertical for EE.

And – though it's more tentative - I wonder whether we are moving from an era of affinity-based marketing, to one of relevance-based marketing, from ‘here are my values, do you like them’ to trying to figure out how best to serve your customers. Like ‘what is it that you really need from me? How can I help? What is it my duty to serve you?’ And I think you see that in the work from EE, a brand trying to be empathetic, and then relevant in the product that it’s delivering.

So if I was writing a little playbook, I’d say it’s about moving from share of market to share of life and then from affinity to relevance.