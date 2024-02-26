The Future Isn't Just TV: Why Launching New EE Meant A New Approach To Media

The connectivity world has changed. People want to be able to access information whenever they want and reach anyone else wherever they may be. They want simplicity.

To meet these needs, brands need to be ambitious in their offerings. It’s no longer about, say, offering a great mobile network. It’s about bringing mobile together with broadband, gaming, smart-home tech, and post-lockdown flexible working.

Advertisers need to be equally ambitious when promoting these brands. Finding that balance between enticing enterprise, and straightforward simplicity involves knowing your audience. Relevance is key, as a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach won’t work in an ever-evolving landscape of changing requirements.

Therefore, brands can’t rely on what they’ve taken as given in the past. The future shouldn’t be led by just TV advertising. The new comms economy is creator-led, informed by audience insights, and reinforced through brand partnerships.

Brands need to be brave and embrace new opportunities to speak to their audiences in completely different ways, breaking through the stagnated stalemate of traditional media.

Big Brand Launches: simply sticking to the old ways doesn’t work

Big Brand Launches and Relaunches are traditionally built around Big Media. Those TV kick-off spots, the special-build outdoor sites, the homepage takeovers, the high-profile “stunts”.

However, we know that media consumption is increasingly fragmented in the UK. The days when one channel or activation could reach almost everyone are gone. Lead channels are a thing of the past, and the old “fewer, bigger, better” mantra leads to larger and larger blind spots of existing and potential customers who will not be exposed to a campaign - at least not in a way that will create impact or change.

We live in a world where people are getting better and better at avoiding and ignoring ads. We know that if we try to tell a brand story using the established shapes and assumptions of media planning, we’ll be in trouble.

Essentially, you can’t tell a story about a brand answering the behavioural changes of today with the media plans of yesterday.

EE: the challenge of communicating connectivity

EE has been a fabulous brand since it launched back in 2012. In that short time, EE took two separate mobile networks and combined them into a new brand which performed spectacularly well in marketing and business terms. As a result, it’s been the UK’s top mobile network for ten years straight.

In response to the growing need for connectivity and simplicity, EE has relaunched, building its offerings around four crucial areas instead of products: Work, Home, Game, and Learn.

These ‘needstates’ are ways for EE to understand what is going on in people’s lives, and show how it can help. The products are secondary to how people want the brand to simplify their complex lives.

But that’s a complicated story to tell in paid media, especially in an avoidant media landscape.