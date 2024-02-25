Marc Allera And The Three Year Thrust To Transform EE

“We did get a huge amount of help and inspiration from the creative team at Saatchi - and, most importantly, not just help on the advertising, but on the customer, on the spaces in the market, on how to reposition,” says Allera.

The relationship between client and agency has become one of the industry’s best case studies for true business partnership, from the top of both companies down. Publicis Groupe’s global chief client officer Magnus Djaba is an essential component in making the relationship work; his bonds with Allera are solid. It’s not many agencies that can command the time and attention of their client CEO for several hours every week – and in their own offices to boot. “I suppose it's quite unusual for someone in my position to do that – you know, obviously I’m not running the marketing department,” Allera admits. “But that is the place where I get the stimulation and the ideas. And what we discuss in those meetings, mostly, is not the advertising, it’s about where we go next. I'm not sure my team love me being there every week, but it's great, I think we work really well together and we co-create.

But it’s a partnership which flows down, through CMO Pete Jeavons’ trusted relationship with chief creative Ben Mooge and chief strategist Richard Huntington and on and on. As Allera says: “I think it is a great example of a company and an agency working together as genuine partners, because it's about focusing on the customer and focusing on the business problem, not about next month’s ad, and really thinking long term about it. Saatchi is an important piece of the jigsaw and a significant partner on this journey. No doubt.”

Of course, deciding to retrench BT to a business brand represents a palpable risk. The brand’s lineage stretches back to the 1840s – though the British Telecom name only made its debut in 1980 – and for many, particularly older, customers it remains a national icon. It’s a risk Allera is all too aware of, but he counters: “There would also have been huge risk if we'd chosen BT and suddenly said BT has now got to become really modern, and be synonymous with mobile and synonymous with a bunch of things that BT isn't. And it would have been risky if we’d decided to go with a completely new brand.” The truth is, he admits, “None of them are easy choices. And none of them are a silver bullet.”

Another truth, he says, is “it’s not really about the name, or the logo, it’s what the product’s actually doing that’s the most important thing”. And what the new EE is doing is offering customers a new platform on which to build their digital lives – from mobile phones, to wifi, to entertainment and gaming, to home security, to online education and on and on. And you don’t need to be an EE mobile customer to, say, use the gaming platform or security services – the platform itself is agnostic.

To deliver on all of this, the BT Group has had to go through a wholesale restructuring of the entire BT and EE businesses. “We had two brands, two very different teams of about 12,000 people each, two different IT estates - architecture, digital platforms, apps, different cultures,” Allera admits. “So what we've been doing over the last few years is completely overhauling the digital architecture and IT architecture so we've got one common platform now that we're building on. And one of the most significant changes is we've created a customer account layer that sits above the product layer. In the old world, you could only have a relationship with us if you bought a SIM card, a phone or a broadband router from us. And all of our architecture was wired to support that. There’s a really key strategic thought here now, which is we are setting ourselves up to become a digital platform for everyone in the UK. We’ve got the brand strength, the assets, huge trust, the data that most companies would die for, plus 25 million subscribers. So we think we can also become a great retailer in gaming - where we've become one of the top three retailers in the country, in insurance and cybersecurity, in consumer electronics and so on.”

Taking the 24,000-strong BT/EE workforce on the journey with him has been key to Allera achieving success on the ground - in the EE stores, in customer service, installation. “We’ve made everyone who works for us a ‘founder’ of the new EE,” Allera explains. “We’re very, very proud of what they’re doing and we want them to be too. It's amazing what teams can do, actually, when you ask them to step up and it is very motivating to be leading the team through this level of change.”