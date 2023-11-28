EE highlights speed and power of its home broadband offerings
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the 'Broadband Made For You' campaign offers customisable solutions for home workers, gamers, and late night scrollers
28 November 2023
EE has launched its new integrated brand campaign, 'Broadband Made For You', highlighting the speed and power of EE home broadband for three specific audiences: home workers, gamers and late night scrollers.
The audience-led campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, brings to life the way home broadband from EE elevates the everyday moments in customers lives. Whether supporting home workers when all the family are home with EE Work Mode, ensuring lag-free gaming nights with EE Game Mode or putting doomscrolling to bed with EE Wi-Fi Controls, these campaigns illustrate how EE broadband is made for you.
The three narratives are:
Broadband Made For Working From Home
The first film depicts a familiar scene for many busy households; a work video call taken from the kitchen table. Suddenly, the clock strikes 16:59 and the call is interrupted with shouts of ‘mum’ as the front door swings open and children run to greet their parents. The spot then highlights that the families are in The Invasion, with an array of scenes showing children arriving home from school and housemates loudly playing video games, while home workers attempt to finish off their day.
Demonstrating how EE customers can boost their broadband when working from home, the dad taps his phone to activate EE’s new Wi-Fi enhancer, Work Mode, boosting the connection to his work apps and giving them priority over the Wi-Fi. The ad ends with a woman working from home uninterrupted while her family freely move around her.
The integrated campaign showcases how EE’s home broadband with new Work Mode supports home workers, even when all the family are home. The campaign goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on Monday 27 November during Monday Night Football on Sky Sports.
It will also run across out of home (OOH), broadcast video on demand (BVOD), online video (OLV), radio and social.
Broadband Made For Gaming
The second narrative is an extension of the previously launched EE Game Mode above the line (ATL) campaign, that uses real people, rather than actors, to show the UK how to level up their gaming with Game Mode on EE.
Set against iconic British soundtrack – It’s Not Over Yet by The Klaxons – the film opens on a dreary Sunday conveying a feeling of boredom as the many protagonists clock watch their way through the afternoon. There is a palpable change in tempo as the viewer sees ‘Game Mode’ activated, broadband bandwidth prioritised, and the day transformed into ‘Sunday Funday’ with each of the featured households engaged in an epic gaming session.
The updated advert ends with the familiar voice of Kevin Bacon reminding viewers to ‘turbo charge your gaming and reduce lag with EE Game Mode, with the UK’s fastest major broadband provider’.
Broadband Made For Gaming will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), online video (OLV), social, radio and out of home (OOH).
Broadband Made For You
The final film opens on a woman at home scrolling on her device as time ticks by and the evening moves on around her. The advert then cuts to a myriad of faces as they each sit in their beds scrolling while Insomnia by Faithless plays in the background: ‘I can’t get no sleep’. Suddenly, Kevin Bacon announces ‘put doomscrolling to bed with EE Wi-Fi controls’ as the Wi-Fi pauses the woman’s device using a Wi-Fi sleep schedule. The woman then smiles, closes her device and turns her bedside lamp off to go to sleep.
The Broadband Made For You campaign will sit across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), online video (OLV), and social.
Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “EE home broadband has been created with our customers in mind, able to cope with the online demands of a busy household. This campaign showcases how the power of EE home broadband allows customers to boost and control the connectivity in their homes, so they can get the most out of their Wi-Fi even at peak times, on the UK’s fastest major broadband provider”.
The campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi, with media planned and bought by EssenceMediacomX and OOH agency, Posterscope.
On a mission to be the UK’s most personal, customer focused brand, EE has rebuilt its business from inside out based on the current and future needs of its customers. Following extensive customer research, new EE will focus on four key areas; game, home, learn and work, along with a suite of exciting products and services open to all UK consumers.
