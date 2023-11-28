EE highlights speed and power of its home broadband offerings

EE has launched its new integrated brand campaign, 'Broadband Made For You', highlighting the speed and power of EE home broadband for three specific audiences: home workers, gamers and late night scrollers.

The audience-led campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, brings to life the way home broadband from EE elevates the everyday moments in customers lives. Whether supporting home workers when all the family are home with EE Work Mode, ensuring lag-free gaming nights with EE Game Mode or putting doomscrolling to bed with EE Wi-Fi Controls, these campaigns illustrate how EE broadband is made for you.

The three narratives are:

Broadband Made For Working From Home

The first film depicts a familiar scene for many busy households; a work video call taken from the kitchen table. Suddenly, the clock strikes 16:59 and the call is interrupted with shouts of ‘mum’ as the front door swings open and children run to greet their parents. The spot then highlights that the families are in The Invasion, with an array of scenes showing children arriving home from school and housemates loudly playing video games, while home workers attempt to finish off their day.