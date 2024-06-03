Saatchi & Saatchi Ignite Youth Vote Interest with 'Voting is Hot AF''

Saatchi & Saatchi is channelling modern dating trends to redefine voting for younger demographics with 'Voting is Hot AF'.

Powered by Ecotricity founder Dale Vince and insights from PR agency Borkowski, the "Just Vote" campaign aims to encourage young people to vote in the July 4 general election, leveraging the finding that 40 per cent of 18-24 year olds find regular voters more attractive.*

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “Finding the right message, at the right moment to influence real behaviour change is when advertising is at its most powerful. It’s been extremely interesting mining dating and internet culture to find a real world upside to young people engaging in politics – a place that can often feel like the least attractive, least youthful place on earth and that’s not good for anyone.”

Richard Huntington, chair and CSO, Saatchi & Saatchi adds, “Hot AF is the democratic equivalent of “if in emergency, smash glass”, because only half of 18-24 year olds now vote and that’s an emergency.”

The vibrant and playful OOH and socially-led campaign debuts across the UK this week, and features a varied design world built on the founding principle that ‘hotness’ is both subjective and abstract - just like the decisions we each make at the polls. Every interpretation of ‘hotness’ is celebrated in the creative, just as every vote - and every person who gives AF - should be.