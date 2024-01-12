John Lewis Tempts Shoppers to 'Succumb to the Sale' This Winter

A suite of beautiful, design-led executions sit across digital, social, OOH, BVOD and in store. Across BVOD and digital, the films are accompanied by a playful voiceover that brings to life the inner monologues of what the customer wants, and even the shop tannoys are encouraging us to succumb to the quality and prices that we desire, care of custom audio assets.

Saatchi & Saatchi worked with Man vs Machine to develop an elevated sales platform putting best in class craft and design at the heart of the campaign. Elevating the traditional palette and typography of sale season, Succumb to the Sale retains the expected red, but romances every single detail of the season, showcasing beautiful hero products in a warm, premium palette to stand out in the cold winter months. In the films, the spotlight device is a playful trigger to bring movement and character to the products, whilst heroing them in an iconic, beautiful way.

Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director, John Lewis Partnership, said: “This distinct concept puts the John Lewis brand at the heart of our sale campaign. We wanted to elevate the sale shopping experience, and Succumb to the Sale does exactly that. I am looking forward to seeing how the platform that’s been created performs, and look forward to developing it as a foundation for future sale campaigns.”

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “After the most anticipated ad of the Christmas season, comes the John Lewis Sale work that no one knew just how much they needed. As we all shift from the ‘giving’ of Christmas to the ‘taking’ of January sale season, this work gets under our shopping skins in and out of store by harnessing the power of visual and verbal persuasion. Who knew watches and mattresses could live in our minds in this way!”