John Lewis Tempts Shoppers to 'Succumb to the Sale' This Winter
Saatchi & Saatchi's campaign urges customers to indulge in their personal desires with premium quality offerings from John Lewis
12 January 2024
John Lewis and new creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled work that offers a different and elevated perspective on the winter sales. After the generosity of giving at Christmas, this campaign shifts the focus to giving in to the things we really desire for ourselves.
Celebrating John Lewis for exactly what it is known for - premium quality that offers true value - 'Succumb to the Sale' is all about the voice in your head that can’t let a great deal go. Highlighting the unrivalled design, quality and style of this year’s cross-category range, the work spotlights that voice in your ear that won’t let you walk away from great quality at amazing prices. Put simply, exactly the things that makes the John Lewis sale worth succumbing to.
A suite of beautiful, design-led executions sit across digital, social, OOH, BVOD and in store. Across BVOD and digital, the films are accompanied by a playful voiceover that brings to life the inner monologues of what the customer wants, and even the shop tannoys are encouraging us to succumb to the quality and prices that we desire, care of custom audio assets.
Saatchi & Saatchi worked with Man vs Machine to develop an elevated sales platform putting best in class craft and design at the heart of the campaign. Elevating the traditional palette and typography of sale season, Succumb to the Sale retains the expected red, but romances every single detail of the season, showcasing beautiful hero products in a warm, premium palette to stand out in the cold winter months. In the films, the spotlight device is a playful trigger to bring movement and character to the products, whilst heroing them in an iconic, beautiful way.
Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director, John Lewis Partnership, said: “This distinct concept puts the John Lewis brand at the heart of our sale campaign. We wanted to elevate the sale shopping experience, and Succumb to the Sale does exactly that. I am looking forward to seeing how the platform that’s been created performs, and look forward to developing it as a foundation for future sale campaigns.”
Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “After the most anticipated ad of the Christmas season, comes the John Lewis Sale work that no one knew just how much they needed. As we all shift from the ‘giving’ of Christmas to the ‘taking’ of January sale season, this work gets under our shopping skins in and out of store by harnessing the power of visual and verbal persuasion. Who knew watches and mattresses could live in our minds in this way!”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Succumb to the Sale
CLIENT: John Lewis
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Rosie Hanley
MARKETING LEAD: Emma Wood
SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Rule
MARKETING MANAGER: Yuen Ip
ADVERTISING SENIOR EXECUTIVE: Ellie Keith
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman
EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford
DESIGNER: James Goodwin Davies
SENIOR PLANNER: Polly Goodman
MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor
BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jack Steer
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Dylan Payne
AGENCY PRODUCER: Jennifer Parkes
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD
MANAGING PARTNER: Geraldine Ridgeway
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon
ACCOUNT MANAGER: El Rutherwood
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Friend
DIRECTION/MOTION DESIGN/EDIT/PRODUCTION: Man vs Machine
PROD CO PRODUCER: Chloe Bayley
SOUND HOUSE: String & Tins
SOUND ENGINEER: Lawrence Kendrick