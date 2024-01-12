insitu_2

John Lewis Tempts Shoppers to 'Succumb to the Sale' This Winter

Saatchi & Saatchi's campaign urges customers to indulge in their personal desires with premium quality offerings from John Lewis

By creative salon

12 January 2024

John Lewis and new creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled work that offers a different and elevated perspective on the winter sales. After the generosity of giving at Christmas, this campaign shifts the focus to giving in to the things we really desire for ourselves.

Celebrating John Lewis for exactly what it is known for - premium quality that offers true value - 'Succumb to the Sale' is all about the voice in your head that can’t let a great deal go. Highlighting the unrivalled design, quality and style of this year’s cross-category range, the work spotlights that voice in your ear that won’t let you walk away from great quality at amazing prices. Put simply, exactly the things that makes the John Lewis sale worth succumbing to.

A suite of beautiful, design-led executions sit across digital, social, OOH, BVOD and in store. Across BVOD and digital, the films are accompanied by a playful voiceover that brings to life the inner monologues of what the customer wants, and even the shop tannoys are encouraging us to succumb to the quality and prices that we desire, care of custom audio assets.

Saatchi & Saatchi worked with Man vs Machine to develop an elevated sales platform putting best in class craft and design at the heart of the campaign. Elevating the traditional palette and typography of sale season, Succumb to the Sale retains the expected red, but romances every single detail of the season, showcasing beautiful hero products in a warm, premium palette to stand out in the cold winter months. In the films, the spotlight device is a playful trigger to bring movement and character to the products, whilst heroing them in an iconic, beautiful way.

Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director, John Lewis Partnership, said: “This distinct concept puts the John Lewis brand at the heart of our sale campaign. We wanted to elevate the sale shopping experience, and Succumb to the Sale does exactly that. I am looking forward to seeing how the platform that’s been created performs, and look forward to developing it as a foundation for future sale campaigns.”

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi, added: “After the most anticipated ad of the Christmas season, comes the John Lewis Sale work that no one knew just how much they needed. As we all shift from the ‘giving’ of Christmas to the ‘taking’ of January sale season, this work gets under our shopping skins in and out of store by harnessing the power of visual and verbal persuasion. Who knew watches and mattresses could live in our minds in this way!”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Succumb to the Sale

CLIENT: John Lewis

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Rosie Hanley

MARKETING LEAD: Emma Wood

SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Rule

MARKETING MANAGER: Yuen Ip

ADVERTISING SENIOR EXECUTIVE: Ellie Keith

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

DESIGNER: James Goodwin Davies

SENIOR PLANNER: Polly Goodman

MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor

BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jack Steer

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Dylan Payne

AGENCY PRODUCER: Jennifer Parkes

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD

MANAGING PARTNER: Geraldine Ridgeway

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon

ACCOUNT MANAGER: El Rutherwood

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Friend

DIRECTION/MOTION DESIGN/EDIT/PRODUCTION: Man vs Machine

PROD CO PRODUCER: Chloe Bayley

SOUND HOUSE: String & Tins

SOUND ENGINEER: Lawrence Kendrick

