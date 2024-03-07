John Lewis & Sisters Celebrates Women Creators on IWD

The creative celebrates the women of the past, present and future that have been integral to John Lewis’ success over the last 160 years , featuring female creators including the late Sarah Lewis (John Lewis’ wife) and Barbara Hepworth, to present day icons Charlotte Tilbury and Emma Bridgewater - all whom are part of the fabric of John Lewis.

Using a vivid, pop art-inspired colour palette and striking typography, the creative celebrates the women creators and makers who have been at the heart of John Lewis and invites the curious to “find out about these iconic women and how we are looking for the next ones” by joining and supporting John Lewis & Sisters. Two pieces of original live window art will also be installed in London on 8th March - created by Nephthys Foster of Nephthys Illustrated.

John Lewis are underpinning this initiative with a long term commitment to support female talent, inviting makers to share their talent, stories and ideas with buyers to help shape the future of the brand, and will also give businesses the chance to have their products sold in store and online this Christmas. Any brand can put themselves forward via the dedicated hub, and shortlisted businesses will move through to a second pitch-style round before the final line up is chosen.

Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for the John Lewis Partnership, said: “For over 160 years women have been integral for the growth and rich history of John Lewis. From era defining designers to our incredible Partners. We’re still working with incredible female creators and are continuing our commitment to support women, by inviting talented business owners to come and help us create a whole new era and future for the John Lewis brand.

Our beautiful collage to mark International Women’s Day and the campaign launch celebrates everything women - past and present - have achieved. These bold, striking colours show strength, energy and boldness and we hope to inject this vividness into the future of the John Lewis brand.”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “This is a campaign for International Women's Day and for the other 364 days of the year, and also honours the many years that John Lewis has committed to female creativity. It’s been a pleasure to bring to life the female creatives embedded in John Lewis’s history and John Lewis today, in order to support the amazing creators of the future.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: John Lewis & Sisters

CLIENT: John Lewis Partnership

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman

COPYWRITER: Olivia Weston

ART DIRECTOR: Emily Downing

DESIGNER: Benny Yang

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Goodman

BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jack Steer

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Dylan Payne

AGENCY PRODUCER: Joe Revens

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Gerry Ridgway

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tabitha Millar

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Elizabeth Rutherwood

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Jessica Wade

MEDIA CREATIVITY DIRECTOR: Will Selwyn

SENIOR CLIENT MANAGER: Georgia Hamp

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious