John Lewis & Sisters Celebrates Women Creators on IWD
In collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, the platform has launched to support women-led brands and makers, spotlighting female creators past and present
07 March 2024
Ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March), John Lewis and creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled new work to mark the launch of John Lewis & Sisters, the retailers’ new platform inviting makers, designers, producers and women-led brands to have their products stocked for Christmas.
To celebrate, John Lewis & Partners has this week rebranded as John Lewis & Sisters across its social channels, and launched collage-inspired creatives including a mural in Liverpool, live window art installations at its flagship London stores and fixtures in stores nationwide, alongside OOH and print executions.
The creative celebrates the women of the past, present and future that have been integral to John Lewis’ success over the last 160 years , featuring female creators including the late Sarah Lewis (John Lewis’ wife) and Barbara Hepworth, to present day icons Charlotte Tilbury and Emma Bridgewater - all whom are part of the fabric of John Lewis.
Using a vivid, pop art-inspired colour palette and striking typography, the creative celebrates the women creators and makers who have been at the heart of John Lewis and invites the curious to “find out about these iconic women and how we are looking for the next ones” by joining and supporting John Lewis & Sisters. Two pieces of original live window art will also be installed in London on 8th March - created by Nephthys Foster of Nephthys Illustrated.
John Lewis are underpinning this initiative with a long term commitment to support female talent, inviting makers to share their talent, stories and ideas with buyers to help shape the future of the brand, and will also give businesses the chance to have their products sold in store and online this Christmas. Any brand can put themselves forward via the dedicated hub, and shortlisted businesses will move through to a second pitch-style round before the final line up is chosen.
Charlotte Lock, Customer Director for the John Lewis Partnership, said: “For over 160 years women have been integral for the growth and rich history of John Lewis. From era defining designers to our incredible Partners. We’re still working with incredible female creators and are continuing our commitment to support women, by inviting talented business owners to come and help us create a whole new era and future for the John Lewis brand.
Our beautiful collage to mark International Women’s Day and the campaign launch celebrates everything women - past and present - have achieved. These bold, striking colours show strength, energy and boldness and we hope to inject this vividness into the future of the John Lewis brand.”
Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “This is a campaign for International Women's Day and for the other 364 days of the year, and also honours the many years that John Lewis has committed to female creativity. It’s been a pleasure to bring to life the female creatives embedded in John Lewis’s history and John Lewis today, in order to support the amazing creators of the future.”
