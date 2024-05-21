waitrose_good_right_now_71655

Waitrose Kicks Off Summer with 'GOOD Right Now' Celebrating Spontaneous Dining and Seasonal Delights

From fresh British produce to cultural moments, the latest campaign crafted by Saatchi & Saatchi invites consumers to embrace spontaneity and savour the joys of summer

By Creative Salon

21 May 2024

It's time to party in the sun and embrace all the good times that come with it. To do so, 'GOOD Right Now' is the latest execution from Waitrose and Saatchi&Saatchi which will see multiple executions set to land throughout the summer.

The work celebrates the moments where food is at its most spontaneous, flexible, informal and effortless - quite simply, all that is good right now.

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose customer director, said: “We’ve created a campaign that celebrates everything the British summer throws at us - and the joy that food brings, whatever the moment. Summer food moments have flexibility at their heart - and this campaign showcases fresh, easy-to-prepare food which is good even at its most spontaneous and even when our plans go awry.”

With new work landing over four months to celebrate seasonal produce exactly when it’s at its very best, the campaign reacts to the here and now - both in store, and in the cultural calendar.

Across bespoke executions, customers are invited to join both the expected and spontaneous moments that make summer great - time in the park, grabbing the extra hours of midsummer daylight, the big and small cultural moments, the all-important Fridays before bank holidays and, of course, the first British strawberries arriving.

Flexible and informal dining and fresh, high-quality ingredients take centre stage throughout; including British Beef Tomahawk Steak, British Bunched Asparagus, New York Style Beef & Pork Hot Dogs and British Beef Smash Burgers with Bone Marrow.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, of Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “It’s been a long winter and everyone is remembering how good the warmer weather feels right now! And Waitrose will be showing up with just what you need, exactly when you need it now and all summer long – rosé or gin, rain or shine, penalties or tie break.”

Set to Let the Good Times Roll by Rufus Thomas, the ad appeared on ITV during Coronation Street on Friday and will also run across video on demand and social media.

The campaign, bought by MG OMD, also features culturally and topically reactive OOH including the Waterloo Motion (from Tuesday), and radio. Supported by social activity across the summer, featuring influencers and topical content, as well as print spots in the national press, weekend supplements, magazines and digital display, alongside Waitrose-owned channels in-store and online.

Credits

Campaign Title: Good Right Now

Client: Waitrose

Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

Executive Creative Director: Raphael Basckin

Creative Director: Ashley Milhollin

Art Director: Rodrigo Castellari

Creative Teams:

Matt Robinson & Tom Wiggleworth

Bayleigh Way & Alyssa Yeoman

Olivia Weston and Emily Downing

Planning Director: Jo Weston

Managing Partner: Alice Flanagan

Business Lead: Nadia Singh

Account Director: Leela McElroy

Account Manager: James Hall

Agency Producer: Sarah Beastall, Hannah Wood

Media Buying Agency: MG OMD

Media Lead: Jane Ridehalgh

Media Planner: Jack Willers

Production Company: Academy

Director: Billy Boyd Cape

Prod Co Producer: Juliette Harris

Editor: Billy Mead @ TenThree

Post-Production Company: 1920

Colour: Toby Tomkins @ Cheat

Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell @ 750mph

Photographer: Chris Simpson

Photographer: Jonathan Gregson

Photographer: Andrew Montgomery

Photographer: Jake Eastham

Social Edits: Vidsy

Senior Client Partner: Simon Haithwaite

Senior Client Solutions Manager: Richard Collins

Creative Strategist: Gigi Jicheva

Creative Director: Matthew Nieuwenhuys

Motion Design Leads: Conor McHugh, Rob Joy

