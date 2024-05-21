Waitrose Kicks Off Summer with 'GOOD Right Now' Celebrating Spontaneous Dining and Seasonal Delights

Nathan Ansell, Waitrose customer director, said: “We’ve created a campaign that celebrates everything the British summer throws at us - and the joy that food brings, whatever the moment. Summer food moments have flexibility at their heart - and this campaign showcases fresh, easy-to-prepare food which is good even at its most spontaneous and even when our plans go awry.”

With new work landing over four months to celebrate seasonal produce exactly when it’s at its very best, the campaign reacts to the here and now - both in store, and in the cultural calendar.

Across bespoke executions, customers are invited to join both the expected and spontaneous moments that make summer great - time in the park, grabbing the extra hours of midsummer daylight, the big and small cultural moments, the all-important Fridays before bank holidays and, of course, the first British strawberries arriving.

Flexible and informal dining and fresh, high-quality ingredients take centre stage throughout; including British Beef Tomahawk Steak, British Bunched Asparagus, New York Style Beef & Pork Hot Dogs and British Beef Smash Burgers with Bone Marrow.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, of Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “It’s been a long winter and everyone is remembering how good the warmer weather feels right now! And Waitrose will be showing up with just what you need, exactly when you need it now and all summer long – rosé or gin, rain or shine, penalties or tie break.”

Set to Let the Good Times Roll by Rufus Thomas, the ad appeared on ITV during Coronation Street on Friday and will also run across video on demand and social media.

The campaign, bought by MG OMD, also features culturally and topically reactive OOH including the Waterloo Motion (from Tuesday), and radio. Supported by social activity across the summer, featuring influencers and topical content, as well as print spots in the national press, weekend supplements, magazines and digital display, alongside Waitrose-owned channels in-store and online.