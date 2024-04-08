Fridge Raiders Saatchi

Fridge Raiders empower snackers to Get the Day Done

With real chicken snacks as the ultimate sidekick, the work created by Saatchi & Saatchi champions those who tackle life head-on, one satisfying bite at a time

By creative salon

08 April 2024

Saatchi & Saatchi has launched new work with Fridge Raiders celebrating all of the busy, on the go doers who ‘Get The Day Done’ - with a little snacking support along the way, of course. Looking at the broader role that Fridge Raiders, a Pilgrim’s Food Masters brand, plays in busy people’s lives, the work shows how the real chicken snacks are synonymous with doing more.

The integrated campaign, launching today, leads with a film that opens to the less-than-appealing aftermath of a summer festival. Litter and debris stretches as far as the eye can see, while thunder clouds storm ominously overhead. Three festival workers survey the scene: tired and a little worse for wear, one of the three starts to literally sink into himself at the prospect of the clear up. Thankfully, there’s Fridge Raiders on hand and, snacks sorted and sun now shining, they’re ready to get the day done and get to work.

Going live across TV and VOD, the campaign also features OOH and social executions, acknowledging those familiar moments where a quick snack makes all the difference - “when you think it’s Friday but it’s actually Wednesday”, and you need to “work hard, snack harder”.

The work builds on the insight that in our busy, always-on lives, consumers need their snacks to work harder. They need something quick, on-the-go, filling and nutritious that will keep them fuelled for longer - and, as a substantial snack made from real chicken, Fridge Raiders are perfect for anyone in ‘do’ mode.

Chris Doe, UK Marketing and Innovation Director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters says, "The campaign idea was born from the insight that modern consumers' lives are incredibly demanding and they look to snacks to enable them to overcome the daily challenges we all face and ‘get the day done’. As a brand, we’re focused on giving consumers a reason to choose us over other snacks, by communicating the positive benefits of our protein-rich products’. ‘We’re excited for the future of Fridge Raiders, as we continue to invite more consumers to try our delicious snacks of substance,”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “That feeling when you need to write a quote for the release of your favourite chicken snack brand. You don’t want to do it… it’s exhausting… your head retracts into your body. No. It’s too much. I can’t… until the aforementioned chicken snack gives you the boost you need to get it done! Magic.”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Get The Day Done

CLIENT: Pilgrim’s Food Masters

AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi London

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Michael Thomason

COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage, Joseph Arnold, Seb Howling

ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani, Chihiro Sato, Andrea Locci

AGENCY PRODUCER: Josephine Roloff

DESIGNER: Maarit Koobas

EXECUTIVE STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Sam Wise

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Goodman

MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Joe Dowson

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Tamara Sirandula

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Densu

MEDIA PLANNER: Ciara Duffy, Jolene Timlin, JulieAnn Nolan

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films

DIRECTOR: Felix Brady

PROD CO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Solana Keenan

PROD CO PRODUCER: Andrew Rawson

EDITING COMPANY: Trim Editing

EDITOR: Liv Ay

POST PRODUCER: Tatyana Alexandrl

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Mill

Creative Director: Tom Luff

2D Lead: Matt Mcdougal

DMP Lead: Yit Sanalan

Senior Producer: Chloe Ensor

Production Assistant: Ellie Georgiou

COLOURIST: Alex Gregory

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlie Morris

SOUND STUDIO: Factory Studios

SOUND ENGINEER: Dan Beckwith

SOUND PRODUCER: Beth Massey

MUSIC: Luke Hester

COMPOSER: Luke Hester

PRODUCER: Flossie Catling

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.