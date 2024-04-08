Fridge Raiders empower snackers to Get the Day Done
With real chicken snacks as the ultimate sidekick, the work created by Saatchi & Saatchi champions those who tackle life head-on, one satisfying bite at a time
08 April 2024
Saatchi & Saatchi has launched new work with Fridge Raiders celebrating all of the busy, on the go doers who ‘Get The Day Done’ - with a little snacking support along the way, of course. Looking at the broader role that Fridge Raiders, a Pilgrim’s Food Masters brand, plays in busy people’s lives, the work shows how the real chicken snacks are synonymous with doing more.
The integrated campaign, launching today, leads with a film that opens to the less-than-appealing aftermath of a summer festival. Litter and debris stretches as far as the eye can see, while thunder clouds storm ominously overhead. Three festival workers survey the scene: tired and a little worse for wear, one of the three starts to literally sink into himself at the prospect of the clear up. Thankfully, there’s Fridge Raiders on hand and, snacks sorted and sun now shining, they’re ready to get the day done and get to work.
Going live across TV and VOD, the campaign also features OOH and social executions, acknowledging those familiar moments where a quick snack makes all the difference - “when you think it’s Friday but it’s actually Wednesday”, and you need to “work hard, snack harder”.
The work builds on the insight that in our busy, always-on lives, consumers need their snacks to work harder. They need something quick, on-the-go, filling and nutritious that will keep them fuelled for longer - and, as a substantial snack made from real chicken, Fridge Raiders are perfect for anyone in ‘do’ mode.
Chris Doe, UK Marketing and Innovation Director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters says, "The campaign idea was born from the insight that modern consumers' lives are incredibly demanding and they look to snacks to enable them to overcome the daily challenges we all face and ‘get the day done’. As a brand, we’re focused on giving consumers a reason to choose us over other snacks, by communicating the positive benefits of our protein-rich products’. ‘We’re excited for the future of Fridge Raiders, as we continue to invite more consumers to try our delicious snacks of substance,”
Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “That feeling when you need to write a quote for the release of your favourite chicken snack brand. You don’t want to do it… it’s exhausting… your head retracts into your body. No. It’s too much. I can’t… until the aforementioned chicken snack gives you the boost you need to get it done! Magic.”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Get The Day Done
CLIENT: Pilgrim’s Food Masters
AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi London
CCO: Franki Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paddy Fraser
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Michael Thomason
COPYWRITER: Katy Stanage, Joseph Arnold, Seb Howling
ART DIRECTOR: Alice Marani, Chihiro Sato, Andrea Locci
AGENCY PRODUCER: Josephine Roloff
DESIGNER: Maarit Koobas
EXECUTIVE STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Sam Wise
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Goodman
MANAGING PARTNER: Humphrey Taylor
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Joe Dowson
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Tamara Sirandula
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Densu
MEDIA PLANNER: Ciara Duffy, Jolene Timlin, JulieAnn Nolan
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stink Films
DIRECTOR: Felix Brady
PROD CO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Solana Keenan
PROD CO PRODUCER: Andrew Rawson
EDITING COMPANY: Trim Editing
EDITOR: Liv Ay
POST PRODUCER: Tatyana Alexandrl
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Mill
Creative Director: Tom Luff
2D Lead: Matt Mcdougal
DMP Lead: Yit Sanalan
Senior Producer: Chloe Ensor
Production Assistant: Ellie Georgiou
COLOURIST: Alex Gregory
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Charlie Morris
SOUND STUDIO: Factory Studios
SOUND ENGINEER: Dan Beckwith
SOUND PRODUCER: Beth Massey
MUSIC: Luke Hester
COMPOSER: Luke Hester
PRODUCER: Flossie Catling