Fridge Raiders empower snackers to Get the Day Done

The integrated campaign, launching today, leads with a film that opens to the less-than-appealing aftermath of a summer festival. Litter and debris stretches as far as the eye can see, while thunder clouds storm ominously overhead. Three festival workers survey the scene: tired and a little worse for wear, one of the three starts to literally sink into himself at the prospect of the clear up. Thankfully, there’s Fridge Raiders on hand and, snacks sorted and sun now shining, they’re ready to get the day done and get to work.

Going live across TV and VOD, the campaign also features OOH and social executions, acknowledging those familiar moments where a quick snack makes all the difference - “when you think it’s Friday but it’s actually Wednesday”, and you need to “work hard, snack harder”.

The work builds on the insight that in our busy, always-on lives, consumers need their snacks to work harder. They need something quick, on-the-go, filling and nutritious that will keep them fuelled for longer - and, as a substantial snack made from real chicken, Fridge Raiders are perfect for anyone in ‘do’ mode.

Chris Doe, UK Marketing and Innovation Director at Pilgrim’s Food Masters says, "The campaign idea was born from the insight that modern consumers' lives are incredibly demanding and they look to snacks to enable them to overcome the daily challenges we all face and ‘get the day done’. As a brand, we’re focused on giving consumers a reason to choose us over other snacks, by communicating the positive benefits of our protein-rich products’. ‘We’re excited for the future of Fridge Raiders, as we continue to invite more consumers to try our delicious snacks of substance,”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “That feeling when you need to write a quote for the release of your favourite chicken snack brand. You don’t want to do it… it’s exhausting… your head retracts into your body. No. It’s too much. I can’t… until the aforementioned chicken snack gives you the boost you need to get it done! Magic.”