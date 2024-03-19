Richmond Sausages celebrates no-fuss meals

The new integrated campaign leads with a film which opens to a rained-out football pitch and news of an unexpectedly cancelled match. Soaked to the skin, our star player and her dad are quick to act; they jump in the car, race home, and quickly set about getting cosy.

Clean clothes, music and the grill quickly go on, before dad rustles up the ultimate no-fuss wet weather lunch: sandwiches filled to the brim with sausages hot from the oven. All the busyness stops as they settle down on the sofa to savour an unexpected afternoon of doing nothing.

Running across TV and VOD with supporting social and OOH throughout the spring, the new campaign celebrates the place the 130-year-old Pilgrims Food Masters brand has in households across the UK as the nation’s favourite sausage brand. The work builds on the insight that we all need some relief from “putting it on” - and for busy families, mealtimes like this one are a momentary break from the performance of everyday life, with the people and food we love.

Chris Doe, UK Marketing & Innovation Director, Pilgrim’s Food Masters said: “Our new campaign, guided by a celebration of ‘Good Times’, was created to evolve our positioning and help us become a broader mealtime brand. Richmond is a name that is synonymous with quality, superior taste and the comfort foods we love. ‘Good Times’ celebrates the wonderful everyday occasions, unplanned moments and special times spent with loved ones which we are proud to be a part of. Our brand promise is to deliver flavour and experience with no fuss, so people can focus on what really matters - the good times with good people. I’m really excited to see this come to life.”

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “Whether it’s a party or a play date, I think the whole nation can relate to the joy of cancelled plans. It’s the perfect place for a down to earth, cosy and spontaneous brand like Richmond sausages to play and we’re delighted with the first instalment of this new platform for them.”

The campaign will run across multiple touchpoints reaching 68 per cent of all adults (average 24 per cent weekly reach) and 95 per cent of connectors audience (average 60 per cent weekly reach).

Saatchi & Saatchi and Richmond have worked together for over a decade, with the creative shop first appointed in 2013.