OVO displays energy forecasts on Euston Motion+ Billboard

In an industry first, powered by generative AI and real-time API data from the National Grid ESO, the OVO Energy Forecast provides a live view into how people are using energy right now, what is powering the UK, and how they can start saving. Taking sole placement on the Euston Motion+ billboard from today, The Energy Forecast aims to educate commuters on simple ways to make greener decisions, and lower carbon emissions as a result.

Making energy more relatable by visualising data and everyday personal moments, the dynamic motion builds on OVO’s ‘different angle on energy’ campaign and helps consumers lessen their carbon impact by making small changes, such as: “60 per cent of us have switched to air fryers. Green curries have never been greener” and “Almost one in four control their heating with their phone. Being smart is now cool. Or warm. Totally up to you.”

OVO, Saatchi & Saatchi, Goodstuff, JCDecaux UK and Network Rail collaborated to design, develop and execute the campaign.

The work is based on the insight that collectively, we make millions of energy choices every single day. Using data and technology, OVO gives its customers the power to use less.

OVO’s media agency, Goodstuff, secured the exclusive placement on Euston Motion+, Europe’s largest indoor advertising screen. The Motion+ spot will be supported by holistic placements throughout Euston Station and supporting connecting stations, tactical placements across Network Rail will run alongside the Motion+ spot supporting wider OVO messaging.

The campaign builds on the ‘different angle’ creative platform launched last year, and the industry-first digital billboards launched in September 2023, which used real-time data to ensure OVO’s ads only appeared when the National Grid ran on renewable energy. The billboards pointed to OVO’s Power Move scheme, which rewards customers for shifting energy usage out of peak energy times (4-7pm, weekdays), to times when the grid is greener, cleaner and powered by renewable energy.

Alice Tendler, Director of Brand and Marketing at OVO said: "This epic new media opportunity brings together innovation and our mission to change the way the nation thinks about and consumes energy. Credit to our brilliant agency partners for finding a fresh way of transforming OVO's insight into actionable, relatable advice at an even more ambitious and evolving scale."

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi commented: “This is a huge moment for our partnership with OVO. I don’t know of any comparable creative use of generative AI either at this scale or that uses the tech to so perfectly harness a brand vision. OVO sees energy from a different angle, and are therefore prepared to be bolder, more transparent and active in their role in consumer behaviour change than any other competitor.”

Genevieve Tompkins, Chief Client Experience Officer at Goodstuff added: “Working with OVO to land this exclusive feature on the new Euston Motion+ is really exciting. This was a sought-after placement, one we were keen to capitalise on to continue to show OVO’s “different angle on energy”. As the campaign progresses, the screen and surrounding media will showcase some of the most innovative connections between data, technology and creativity we’ve seen, including our pioneering work with National Grid ESO data. OVO really is leading the charge with tech-driven innovative media campaigns and there is only more good stuff to come.”

Chris Collins, Co-CEO at JCDecaux UK, said: “We have worked closely with Network Rail to bring this new Euston Motion+ screen to market, another proofpoint of how Out-of-Home gives back by providing valuable revenue streams for our landlords and a powerful platform for brand communication for our advertising clients. It is fantastic that OVO has chosen to be our first partner for Euston Motion+, which underlines the importance of Rail as an environment for brands and the new capabilities of digital Out-of-Home to create memorable, immersive and real-time experiences that engage consumers.