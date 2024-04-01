John Lewis Launches fresh C4 sponsorship idents
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, 'The Home Dialogues' celebrate the thought and care behind homeware buying and styling decisions
01 April 2024
A new television campaign for John Lewis - named The Home Dialogues - will showcase the breadth of John Lewis’ home range, and celebrate the little decisions that are sometimes just as important as the big ones when it comes to our homes. The idents, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, are designed to inject new impetus and personality into John Lewis’s long-running partnership with Channel 4.
A total of 18 new idents detail the painstaking and humorous lengths we will go to for interior perfection, and feature as part of John Lewis’ sponsorship of Channel 4 Homes
Directed by film director and actor Marielle Heller, the idents are light hearted in tone and examine customer dilemmas and conversations we have when buying homeware, based on a real customer insight. Many of the scenes were filmed in John Lewis White City and feature real life John Lewis partners - marking the first time John Lewis has featured its shops or team in TV advertising.
They will air for the first time on Channel 4 on April 1.
One of the idents focuses on a customer buying a duvet asking what a tog really is. In a second, a couple ponder whether their future grandchildren can still have a sleepover on a curvy sofa. Elsewhere, another couple discuss whether a bedside table would go on his or her side of the bed and whether it is possible to change sides after nine years.
Charlotte Lock, John Lewis Customer Director, said: “The tone of this new campaign for our homeware range is joyful and light hearted and based on real conversations that we know our customers have. While showcasing the breadth and quality of our range, we hope the buying dilemmas we show in these short films are instantly relatable.”
The idents are the first major TV campaign which Saatchi & Saatchi have produced for John Lewis since the agency’s first Christmas ad.
Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer of Saatchi & Saatchi, said “Love isn’t always expressed in the big life conversations behind closed doors, it’s expressed in conversations about paint and side tables and duvets in John Lewis. Once you start hearing them, you hear them everywhere you go. With the help of a dream director in Marielle Heller we’ve brought these to life in a suite of idents that complement the Channel 4 Homes programming perfectly.”
The concept will be live across Channel 4 Homes sponsorship idents across linear TV and BVOD from 1st April. Also included in the sponsorship activity, which was negotiated by Manning Gottlieb OMD, is sponsorship of Channel 4 Homes content on social media , YouTube media activity and Channel 4 digital activity that will be activated as part of the John Lewis Home campaign.
