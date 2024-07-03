Deutsche Telekom Crashes WhatsApp Parties to Erase Gen Z's Summer Excuses and Amp Up Festivities
Saatchi & Saatchi help the telecom brand redefine the summer through an AI-driven campaign infiltrating group chats across Europe
Deutsche Telekom is gearing up to redefine how Gen Zs experience summer with its latest campaign in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi. Named 'Summer to Remember', the initiative harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to infiltrate WhatsApp group chats across Europe, aiming to eliminate excuses and inspire unforgettable moments.
Central to the campaign is the 'No Excuses' AI Chat Bot, designed to engage young people directly where they plan and discuss their summer activities – their WhatsApp group chats.
This innovative bot not only playfully calls out friends for making excuses but also offers them the chance to win coveted tickets to major European music festivals such as Melt (Germany), Rolling Loud Europe (Austria), and Lollapalooza (Germany). With 10,000 music experiences up for grabs across the continent, Deutsche Telekom is committed to ensuring this summer is one filled with cherished memories.
"This summer, we're dedicated to creating incredible real-world experiences for young Telekom customers across Europe," said Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi. "That means we’re putting on events, giving away free festival tickets and savagely roasting them in multiple languages in front of their friends. We're just doing what has to be done so that they can make the best memories of their lives."
The campaign builds upon Deutsche Telekom's established 'Summer of Joy' platform, extending its reach into the digital realm where today's youth coordinate their plans and aspirations. Beyond festival tickets, an immersive AI tool is in the works to help users collectively relive their summer highlights, further enriching their experience.
Supported by diverse international and local content creators, the campaign will unfold across social media and online platforms throughout Deutsche Telekom's European markets. This strategic approach underscores the brand's commitment to meeting Gen Zs where they are.
The No Excuses bot can be downloaded here.
