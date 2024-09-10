John Lewis Brings Everyday Home Decisions to Life with Humorous Idents

A total of ten new idents detail the thought process and trials and tribulations when making important decisions about soft furnishings, kitchen gadgets, and glassware. They feature as part of John Lewis’ continued sponsorship of Channel 4 Homes, which launched in April.

Charlotte Lock, John Lewis customer director, said: “Our new series of idents continues to find joy and humour in real-life purchasing decisions. They remain instantly relatable - but at the same time showcase the breadth and quality of our homeware range.”

One of the idents focuses on a couple suddenly realising that ‘pizza in bed’ is a no-go with a brand new set of bedding, while another shows a couple finally accepting that maybe their cooking experience would improve with an air fryer. A third ident guest stars a four-legged friend as a couple delivers some hard truths about not sharing their new bedding with their dog, and another shows a couple tackle the eternal debate - ‘espresso’ or ‘expresso’

Directed once again by film director and actor Marielle Heller and filmed at John Lewis’ Stratford store in London, the idents are light-hearted and examine customer dilemmas and conversations when buying homeware based on real customer insight. They will air for the first time during key Channel 5 Homes programming on 9th September.

Mia Silverman, associate creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “I believe everyone can resonate with the slightly bizarre questions we ask ourselves when shopping, especially for pieces for the home. It’s been a joy to find more insights in this new phase of the campaign and of course, to celebrate what makes shopping in-store at John Lewis even more wonderful – bringing your dog.”

The campaign, including the original idents, is the first major TV campaign that Saatchi & Saatchi has produced for John Lewis since the agency’s first Christmas ad.

The concept will be live across Channel 4 idents across linear TV and BVOD from today (10th September). The campaign was negotiated by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

