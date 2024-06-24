Saatchi & Saatchi announces 2024 New Creators’ Showcase at Cannes Lions

Giving emerging motion creators the opportunity to have their work broadcast on a global stage at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the 2024 showcase was presented by Chief Creative Officer Franki Goodwin, and continues Saatchi & Saatchi’s long-standing commitment to platforming, championing and hiring emerging talent.

Beyond dedicating its platform at Cannes to introducing up-and-coming creators to the biggest names in the creative industries, Saatchi’s New Creators’ Showcase offers direct funding and employment to emerging talent.

First, through its existing partnership with Channel 4 in the UK, one of this year’s creators will have a short film commissioned, funded and screened through Random Acts. Additionally, in 2024 Saatchi & Saatchi has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure that all of the shortlisted creators have the opportunity to collaborate with the agency and its partners, with the support of clients including John Lewis, Waitrose, EE and British Heart Foundation.

The creators will have access to dedicated support from the Saatchi production department as part of this process across the next 12 months. Last year’s creators have gone on to work on commercial Saatchi & Saatchi projects across the globe for brands such as Nivea and Deutsche Telekom.

This year's shortlist will be selected by curators Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi London; Jess Ringshall, Chief Production Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi London; and Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi.

Franki Goodwin, CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi UK says, “Judging the film category in Cannes alongside the NCS submissions this year has been fascinating and a timely reminder of just how hard it is cut through in the medium. Congratulations to all of the filmmakers on the reel for doing so in such exceptional and diverse ways. I look forward to continuing our commitment to finding opportunities across our network for all of our alumni and bringing their craft and vision to jury rooms of the future.”

Since 1991, the showcase has provided a platform for up-and-coming creators at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.