From embracing modern creative Britain to nurturing the next gen: Saatchi & Saatchi's 2022

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

We started the year with a simple ambition to be the most influential creative company in modern Britain and we had a strong start on that journey.

We challenged the Supreme Court on abortion with our Pregnant Man rebirthed ad.

We kick-started a cultural conversation to help EE beat misogyny in the Women’s euros.

We built the design for and launched ‘Gazza’ one of the BBC’s most watched documentaries.

We created the world’s first value driven NFT that delivered real change across Europe with Deutsche Telekom.

We started a meaningful conversation with BrewDog at the World Cup.

We created a new type of partnership that used music to save lives from the BHF & Spotify.

We launched the industry’s first open-sourced national creative curriculum called Upriser.

We took British Creativity to Cannes with Channel 4 and our New Creators Showcase that helps launch careers in our industry.

We sold Saatchi art and used the funds to create an open-invite monthly showcase for new musicians for everyone in our industry.

We made nine new friends; including Subway, Churchill, BrewDog, NBA, Siemens, BT Sport, Binance, Marriot and UBS.

We had a lot of fun trying to kick-start our journey.