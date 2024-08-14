EE’s ‘Curfew’ Keeps Teens and Parents Connected

With creative from Saatchi & Saatchi, the work is led by 90” film, Curfew. The film opens on a group of teenagers at a cinema, as the scene quickly changes to a parent peering out of their window with the words ‘DON’T BE LATE’ written across the screen. We then see a montage of scenes of teenagers enjoying their nights out – from playing arcade games and football, to hanging out at a fairground. These are interspersed with messages and phone calls from parents checking in that everything is okay.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “Our new campaign shows how with broadband and mobile on the UK’s best network, there is no need to compromise on connection inside or outside of the home. Curfew helps to demonstrate this in a way that will resonate with many families across the nation. We know it can be worrying when your teenager has missed their curfew due to a football match running over or a gig going later than planned, and so this campaign was about highlighting this and demonstrating that as an EE One customer you can relax knowing that the whole family is connected, and your children are just a phone call away”.

As the teenagers' nights come to an end, they look at their phones to see missed calls from their parents. Using their unlimited data from EE, the UK’s most reliable mobile network, they plan their routes home and update their parents on their whereabouts, quickly making their way back as they realise they have missed their curfew. The film ends with the teenagers arriving safely home, as a young girl cuddles up to her mum on the sofa, while a boy sits down to enjoy a TV show with his grandma. The familiar voice of Kevin Bacon then announces ‘wherever they are, your kids are always connected with unlimited data’.

Set to the soundtrack ‘The Killing Moon’ by Echo & The Bunnymen, the film encapsulates the feelings many parents have when teenagers are out with friends after school or on the weekend. It shows the worry parents experience when their kids miss their curfew and how, as an EE One customer, they are reassured as they are able to keep in contact with their kids and check in quickly. Additionally the film plays into ideas around parents wanting to stay connected to their children, the reality being that this is now possible with EE’s unlimited data SIMs.

The film goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on 14 August with key broadcast slots including:

Opening Premier League game (Man Utd vs. Fulham), Sky Sports – Friday 16 August

ITV Racing: Live from Newbury, ITV1 – Saturday 17 August

Premier League game (Chelsea vs. Manchester City), Sky Sports – Sunday 18 August

Paralympic Games coverage, Channel 4 – Thursday 29 August

Long Lost Family, ITV1 – Thursday 29 August

The campaign was planned and bought by EssenceMediacomx and OOH agency, Posterscope, will run across out of home (OOH) from Friday 23 August.

The OOH features selfie-style shots of kids travelling home on the bus and hanging out with friends, highlighting the campaign’s message that as an EE One customer, you can always be connected with unlimited data.

Curfew will also run across cinema, broadcast video on demand (BVOD), digital out of home (DOOH), digital audio and social, with all channels going live during a time where teenagers are often out of the home a little bit more and spending time with friends in the evenings, whether it be playing sport or going to the cinema.

To unpack the benefits of becoming an EE One customer, Digitas has created a comprehensive suite of online and digital content which will sit on the EE website and in customer communications to promote taking out EE broadband and mobile together to the existing EE customer base. Additionally, native social content has been created by Boomerang and will sit across TikTok, Meta and Snapchat.