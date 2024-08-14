EE’s ‘Curfew’ Keeps Teens and Parents Connected
Created by Saatchi&Saatchi, the new campaign demonstrates how families can keep connected in and out of the home, with broadband and mobile from EE
14 August 2024
EE are here to keep families connected, both inside and outside the home with its broadband and mobile services.
'Curfew' aims to emphasise the benefits of becoming an "EE One" customer, a package that combines broadband and mobile services to provide comprehensive connectivity solutions, including unlimited data SIMs.
Built on the insight that parents often have the best possible broadband connectivity at home, though their children may not always have the best internet access on their smartphones, the campaign demonstrates the peace of mind that EE broadband and mobile together can offer parents when keeping in contact with their kids.
Ben Mooge, CCO at Publicis Groupe UK, says: “As an EE One customer, your broadband comes with unlimited data sims, which means that parents can relax knowing their teenage kids are always in reach, on the best possible network. Which to be honest is probably the only thing that parents won’t worry about. We can all remember being teenagers and being out late, past curfew – and as ever, EE won’t shy away from depicting the true nature of British teenage life”.
With creative from Saatchi & Saatchi, the work is led by 90” film, Curfew. The film opens on a group of teenagers at a cinema, as the scene quickly changes to a parent peering out of their window with the words ‘DON’T BE LATE’ written across the screen. We then see a montage of scenes of teenagers enjoying their nights out – from playing arcade games and football, to hanging out at a fairground. These are interspersed with messages and phone calls from parents checking in that everything is okay.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “Our new campaign shows how with broadband and mobile on the UK’s best network, there is no need to compromise on connection inside or outside of the home. Curfew helps to demonstrate this in a way that will resonate with many families across the nation. We know it can be worrying when your teenager has missed their curfew due to a football match running over or a gig going later than planned, and so this campaign was about highlighting this and demonstrating that as an EE One customer you can relax knowing that the whole family is connected, and your children are just a phone call away”.
As the teenagers' nights come to an end, they look at their phones to see missed calls from their parents. Using their unlimited data from EE, the UK’s most reliable mobile network, they plan their routes home and update their parents on their whereabouts, quickly making their way back as they realise they have missed their curfew. The film ends with the teenagers arriving safely home, as a young girl cuddles up to her mum on the sofa, while a boy sits down to enjoy a TV show with his grandma. The familiar voice of Kevin Bacon then announces ‘wherever they are, your kids are always connected with unlimited data’.
Set to the soundtrack ‘The Killing Moon’ by Echo & The Bunnymen, the film encapsulates the feelings many parents have when teenagers are out with friends after school or on the weekend. It shows the worry parents experience when their kids miss their curfew and how, as an EE One customer, they are reassured as they are able to keep in contact with their kids and check in quickly. Additionally the film plays into ideas around parents wanting to stay connected to their children, the reality being that this is now possible with EE’s unlimited data SIMs.
The film goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on 14 August with key broadcast slots including:
Opening Premier League game (Man Utd vs. Fulham), Sky Sports – Friday 16 August
ITV Racing: Live from Newbury, ITV1 – Saturday 17 August
Premier League game (Chelsea vs. Manchester City), Sky Sports – Sunday 18 August
Paralympic Games coverage, Channel 4 – Thursday 29 August
Long Lost Family, ITV1 – Thursday 29 August
The campaign was planned and bought by EssenceMediacomx and OOH agency, Posterscope, will run across out of home (OOH) from Friday 23 August.
The OOH features selfie-style shots of kids travelling home on the bus and hanging out with friends, highlighting the campaign’s message that as an EE One customer, you can always be connected with unlimited data.
Curfew will also run across cinema, broadcast video on demand (BVOD), digital out of home (DOOH), digital audio and social, with all channels going live during a time where teenagers are often out of the home a little bit more and spending time with friends in the evenings, whether it be playing sport or going to the cinema.
To unpack the benefits of becoming an EE One customer, Digitas has created a comprehensive suite of online and digital content which will sit on the EE website and in customer communications to promote taking out EE broadband and mobile together to the existing EE customer base. Additionally, native social content has been created by Boomerang and will sit across TikTok, Meta and Snapchat.
