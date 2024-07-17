EE's 'The Search Is Over' Redefines TV with Flexibility and Simplicity for Every Home
Tailored for modern households, the two films created by Saatchi&Saatchi, showcase how EE TV simplifies entertainment choices and adapts seamlessly to dynamic family lifestyles
17 July 2024
EE is simplifing the often overwhelming world of television, offering a one-stop-shop for all entertainment needs by consolidating live TV and streaming services into a single, easy-to-use interface.
The new nationwide campaign, 'The Search Is Over', showcases EE TV with bespoke social, digital, OOH and TV executions highlighting how it benefits three specific audiences: busy families, modern independents and empty nesters.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “We know that watching TV can bring a moment of relaxation and togetherness to households across the country. However, we also understand that with so many platforms, subscriptions and log ins, sitting down to watch a show or a film can feel overwhelming. The Search Is Over demonstrates how EE TV takes the tension out of television. Built for busy households and with amazing entertainment, sport and movies all in one place, it elevates the TV experience for viewers across the UK and is another great example of how new EE does more for our customers”.
The audience-led campaign has been created by Publicis Groupe UK agencies Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas UK, Prodigious and Boomerang, in partnership with EssencemediacomX and Posterscope.
The two films, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, and going live nationwide from 16 July, will be:
Playdate
This ad reflects the chaos of modern family life as kids take over homes whilst on, or hosting, a playdate. The film opens on a series of children bundling into houses, pushing through front doors and ready to have fun and mess about at their friend’s house.
Set to If The Kids Are United by Sham 69, the film cuts between homes depicting a variety of scenes that will be familiar to families across the country; from children engaging in pillow fights and teenagers filming TikTok dances, all while parents try to navigate their way through the house.
As the chaos starts to build, a mum finds a young girl hiding from the noise and asks her, ‘is it all a bit much?’. Suddenly, another child grabs an EE TV remote and immediately, a sense of calm is restored across the households. The parents and children sit down to relax, flicking through a variety of content before making their choice and watching together in harmony.
The film showcases how with EE TV, in one search viewers can find the content they want across live TV and on demand, fast and all in one place.
Playdate goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on Tuesday 16 July with key broadcast slots including:
Love Island (ITV 2) – Friday 19 July
Non-Stop (5TV) – Friday 19July
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (C4TV) – Saturday 20 July
It will also run across cinema, broadcast video on demand (BVOD) and online video (OLV).
They’re Back
The second ad explores the concept of empty nesters, when teens, students and deposit-saving young adults move back in and suddenly, the TV has to be shared again.
The story opens to a series of parents as they go about their evenings, relaxing with a cup of tea, watching TV and having dinner. Suddenly, the doorbell rings and ‘THEY’RE BACK’ is displayed on screen, as front doors swing open, moving boxes are squeezed through hallways, and children disrupt the home. The film then flicks between living rooms across the country, with crammed sofas and noisy children, as they ask their parents ‘have you got Netflix?’, ‘have you got NOW?’.
A grandad smiles as households are seen tapping a tablet to choose their streaming service, before sitting down together to watch a show. The film demonstrates how EE TV flexes with your home, with the ability to turn subscriptions on and off so members of the family can use whatever streaming services make them happy.
The spot ends with the familiar voice of Kevin Bacon announcing that ‘new EE TV is here, with subscriptions that can change as fast as your home does’.
They’re Back will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD) and online video (OLV) from today (Tuesday 16th July).
The campaign, planned and bought by EssencemediacomX and OOH agency Posterscope, will sit across a range of channels with custom executions tailored to maximise engagement for each audience group and platform.
Ben Mooge, CCO at Publicis Groupe, says: “The TV is a character in the home; a crowd-pleaser, a sanctuary and sometimes sweet relief. EE knows the rhythms of our family lives, and EE TV is perfectly placed to fit in with yours. TV that changes as quickly as your home life does, and fast search across every platform when you need it; for example, just at the moment that school holiday playdates are spiraling out of control. With EE TV the search is over.”
The Search Is Over will also activate across a range of additional touchpoints, including:
Digital out of home (DOOH) that will rotate based on a variety of contextual triggers. From a heatwave to a bank holiday weekend, the content will be updated to showcase a TV show available on EE TV and relevant to that moment in time.
A Find The Remote social livestream challenge on TikTok and Instagram, to highlight EE’s universal remote. The challenge, which will feature presenter and television personality, Jamie Laing, encourages people to find EE TV remotes hidden in secret locations across the UK. Winners will need to find Jamie at the events and quote ‘The Search Is Over’ to receive £1000 cash and an EE TV bundle (24 months TV including the Full Works Plan and EE broadband). Find The Remote is led by Saatchi & Saatchi and Boomerang.
A retail experience for the public across three key EE Experience stores; the EE Studio in Westfield London, White City, Manchester Trafford Centre and Bluewater in Kent. Showcasing that EE TV has entertainment for everyone, the stores will be designed with three unique living room settings: gothic core, anime fanatic and cat lovers. EE stores up and down the country will then be a part of the Find The Remote competition and people will be encouraged to visit the stores by talent, Jamie Laing, for a chance to win.
To showcase the power of EE TV, Digitas UK has created a 90-second explainer video that drives traffic to the EE website and walks customers through all the enhanced functionality of EE TV, including universal search, the intuitive user interface, flexible subscriptions and breadth of content. Additionally, Digitas UK has developed a comprehensive suite of customer communications to promote EE TV to the existing EE customer base.
