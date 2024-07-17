EE's 'The Search Is Over' Redefines TV with Flexibility and Simplicity for Every Home

EE is simplifing the often overwhelming world of television, offering a one-stop-shop for all entertainment needs by consolidating live TV and streaming services into a single, easy-to-use interface.

The new nationwide campaign, 'The Search Is Over', showcases EE TV with bespoke social, digital, OOH and TV executions highlighting how it benefits three specific audiences: busy families, modern independents and empty nesters.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, said: “We know that watching TV can bring a moment of relaxation and togetherness to households across the country. However, we also understand that with so many platforms, subscriptions and log ins, sitting down to watch a show or a film can feel overwhelming. The Search Is Over demonstrates how EE TV takes the tension out of television. Built for busy households and with amazing entertainment, sport and movies all in one place, it elevates the TV experience for viewers across the UK and is another great example of how new EE does more for our customers”.

The audience-led campaign has been created by Publicis Groupe UK agencies Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas UK, Prodigious and Boomerang, in partnership with EssencemediacomX and Posterscope.

The two films, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, and going live nationwide from 16 July, will be:

Playdate

This ad reflects the chaos of modern family life as kids take over homes whilst on, or hosting, a playdate. The film opens on a series of children bundling into houses, pushing through front doors and ready to have fun and mess about at their friend’s house.

Set to If The Kids Are United by Sham 69, the film cuts between homes depicting a variety of scenes that will be familiar to families across the country; from children engaging in pillow fights and teenagers filming TikTok dances, all while parents try to navigate their way through the house.

As the chaos starts to build, a mum finds a young girl hiding from the noise and asks her, ‘is it all a bit much?’. Suddenly, another child grabs an EE TV remote and immediately, a sense of calm is restored across the households. The parents and children sit down to relax, flicking through a variety of content before making their choice and watching together in harmony.

The film showcases how with EE TV, in one search viewers can find the content they want across live TV and on demand, fast and all in one place.

Playdate goes live with a nationwide TV campaign on Tuesday 16 July with key broadcast slots including:

Love Island (ITV 2) – Friday 19 July

Non-Stop (5TV) – Friday 19July

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (C4TV) – Saturday 20 July

It will also run across cinema, broadcast video on demand (BVOD) and online video (OLV).