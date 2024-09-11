Five Reasons Why.... John Lewis Reinstated 'Never Knowingly Undersold'

In a deliberate statement of intent, employee-owned department store chain John Lewis has chosen to return to its ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise that it dropped over two years ago.

The price match pledge saw John Lewis refund customers the difference if they found the same item on sale elsewhere for a lower price within 28 days. It was initiated in 1925 but did not apply to online-only customers as shopping evolved.

Then in February 2022, the price match pledge was abandoned as the retailer struggled to compete with growing competition from Amazon and other online retailers.

"'Never Knowingly Undersold' has been a cherished sign of trust for John Lewis for a century but it doesn't fit with how customers shop today as more purchases are made online," said executive director Pippa Wicks who left the business last year.

Peter Ruis has since returned to lead the business taking up the executive director position.

According to the price promise section of the John Lewis website, which began a countdown for the return on Thursday following the announcement: “It’s more than just a price promise. It’s the quality you expect. And the service you can rely on.”