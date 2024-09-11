Five Reasons Why
Five Reasons Why.... John Lewis Reinstated 'Never Knowingly Undersold'
The accompanying campaign promoting the return of the near-100-year-old price promise comes via Saatchi & Saatchi
11 September 2024
In a deliberate statement of intent, employee-owned department store chain John Lewis has chosen to return to its ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ promise that it dropped over two years ago.
The price match pledge saw John Lewis refund customers the difference if they found the same item on sale elsewhere for a lower price within 28 days. It was initiated in 1925 but did not apply to online-only customers as shopping evolved.
Then in February 2022, the price match pledge was abandoned as the retailer struggled to compete with growing competition from Amazon and other online retailers.
"'Never Knowingly Undersold' has been a cherished sign of trust for John Lewis for a century but it doesn't fit with how customers shop today as more purchases are made online," said executive director Pippa Wicks who left the business last year.
Peter Ruis has since returned to lead the business taking up the executive director position.
According to the price promise section of the John Lewis website, which began a countdown for the return on Thursday following the announcement: “It’s more than just a price promise. It’s the quality you expect. And the service you can rely on.”
And to herald that return, a 90-second film, created by Saatchi and Saatchi, has also been created to showcase some of the history of the brand through a single window, spanning iconic eras from the Roaring 20s, the outbreak of war, the swinging 60s through to present day.
The Ad
Actor Samantha Morton delivers the accompanying monologue about what living knowingly means before the 'Never Knowingly Undersold' promise is reinstated in the modern window. Titled ‘Live Knowingly’ it is set to be its biggest marketing campaign.
The 90-second film spans the decades that the firm has operated while exploring themes of Knowing and Wisdom. It represents the new brand platform 'Live Knowingly' and aims to reflect on how important values are learned over a lifetime and that the brand is there along the way for customers.
Each scene have been drawn on John Lewis Partnership’s own archives, based in Odney, Berkshire, to evoke authenticity.
The soundtrack featuring artist Laura Mvula covering a contemporary version of Paul Simon’s 'I Know What I Know. '
Charlotte Lock, John Lewis customer director, explains: “We’ve looked to our heritage to inform our refreshed value promise to customers, making it relevant for today by matching not only high street retailers but also online competitors - and we are backing it with the biggest marketing campaign in our history. We have drawn on our archives and are literally depicting a window on Britain, showing the changing trends and events over the past century.
“Our launch ad travels back to 1925 when we first introduced Never Knowingly Undersold, through the perspective of our Oxford Street shop window. The enduring value and values John Lewis represents are as important today as they were a century ago. ”
The film is the first of an advertising campaign being told in three chapters for the ‘Golden Quarter’ that will culminate in the debut of the annual Christmas spot.
Here are five reasons why John Lewis has chosen to bring back the pledge now.
A fundamental reason for the return is quite simply that John Lewis is making money again and can see a way forward, which it could not two years ago. In March it revealed a pre-tax profit of £56 million for its full year, over £290 million better than the previous year, allowing it to honour the promise.
The company's leadership has undergone a major shake up this year. As well as naming Ruis as executive director, former Tesco boss Jason Tarry succeeded Sharon White as chair of the John Lewis Partnership. This is an opportunity for them to make their mark and showcase the confidence they have in the foundations of John Lewis. “This is our brand and has always been our brand. It’s about the quality we offer, it’s about the service we offer, and it’s about the prices we offer," said Ruis on the return of the promise.
John Lewis has described the return of 'Never Knowingly Undersold' as just one element of “a comprehensive ongoing investment plan” as it aims to excite John Lewis customers with the all important Christmas shopping season coming up. This will include new collaborations, investment in shops and delivering brands to customers in new ways.
It’s an opportunity for John Lewis to ask British customers to re-evaluate its position in culture today while underlining its heritage once again, reinventing it for modernity that it perhaps was not set up for before. Charlotte Lock, customer director, explains: “Our launch ad travels back to 1925 when we first introduced Never Knowingly Undersold, through the perspective of our Oxford Street shop window. The enduring value and values John Lewis represents are as important today as they were a century ago.”
She adds: “You can expect the most exciting Golden Quarter ever from John Lewis, full of shop investment, new partnerships, new brands and experiences and a series of very special adverts starting with this one. We are starting a conversation about what it means to ‘Live Knowingly’ and are doing so with John Lewis’s signature British eccentricity.”
While asking consumers to think about the brand, it is also an opportunity to reconnect after several years of negativity communicated about the business performance of John Lewis.
According to Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, the launch of the ‘Live Knowingly’ platform allowed the agency to delve into the rich archives of John Lewis, uncovering the deep connection this brand has shared with the nation for over a century.
“This isn't just a shop - it's been everything from a date night destination to a bomb shelter. It’s where you might have first laid eyes on a bra, a toaster, or a sleep mask. Every piece of wisdom and window display is crafted with a profound understanding of our past and present customers. It's a beautiful and resonant tribute to our heritage,” Goodwin added.
This could be a new beginning for the brand in its 160th year.