EE’s New Posters Showcase Seamless Connectivity
The Saatchi & Saatchi campaign highlights how EE’s broadband and mobile services keep families connected
10 September 2024
EE is expanding its ‘Curfew’ initiative with a new out-of-home (OOH) creative rollout, designed to showcase how its broadband and mobile services keep families seamlessly connected both at home and on the move. Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi London and strategically placed by EssenceMediacomx and Posterscope, the new OOH assets will debut across London, with a nationwide presence to follow.
The creative concept is rooted in the insight that EE plays a vital role in ensuring families stay connected wherever they are. Featuring authentic, selfie-style shots of kids travelling home on the bus and hanging out with friends, the visuals emphasise the peace of mind that comes with being an EE One customer- where unlimited data means you are always connected.
The creative reflects EE’s vision of building the network of the future, empowering families to share experiences seamlessly across all devices. Video calls are a great way of keeping in touch for teens and parents - whether you’re sharing good news, having a tough time, or just letting them know you’re on your way home. For this campaign, EE turned its billboards into giant video calls, with bold headlines and clever use of UI to land EE branding.
EE One simplifies network management, allowing customers to easily control all their connections in and out of the home under one plan. For more information, visit ee.co.uk.
