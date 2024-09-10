EE’s New Posters Showcase Seamless Connectivity

The creative concept is rooted in the insight that EE plays a vital role in ensuring families stay connected wherever they are. Featuring authentic, selfie-style shots of kids travelling home on the bus and hanging out with friends, the visuals emphasise the peace of mind that comes with being an EE One customer- where unlimited data means you are always connected.

The creative reflects EE’s vision of building the network of the future, empowering families to share experiences seamlessly across all devices. Video calls are a great way of keeping in touch for teens and parents - whether you’re sharing good news, having a tough time, or just letting them know you’re on your way home. For this campaign, EE turned its billboards into giant video calls, with bold headlines and clever use of UI to land EE branding.

EE One simplifies network management, allowing customers to easily control all their connections in and out of the home under one plan. For more information, visit ee.co.uk.

Credits

Campaign title: EE One

Client: EE

Advertising agency: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge

Executive creative director: Will John

Copywriters: Samuel Simmonds & Rory Peyton Jones

Art directors: George Coyle & Elliot Lee

Head of design: James Crickmore

Design director: Simon Hadassi

Designers: James Goodwin-Davies, Marco Balducci, Mark Chivers

Planning partner: Olivia Stubbings

Planning director: Will Moore

Managing director: Jon Tapper

Business lead: Eilidh McGregor

Account directors: Katya Hanbury-Williams & James Graham

Account manager: Lupien Troelstra

Agency producer: Nayab Malik

Media buying agency: EssenceMediacomX

Planning lead: Anna Martorana

Client service business director: Adam Tully

Lead strategist: Tom Kislingbury

Planning director: Meghan Royden

Planning manager: Toni MacFarlane

Agency: Posterscope

OOH partner: Dan Bayford

Planning & buying director: Tom Murrihy

Planning and buying executive: Rowan Gillette-Fussell

Production company: Prodigious

Stills photographer: Ronan Gallagher

Prod co producer: Thu Minh Nguyen

Production co-ordinator: Georgia Day

1st photographer's assistant: Sami Weller

2nd photographer's assistant: Ross Zillwood

3rd photographer's assistant: Paul Reich & Matt Beech

Digi op: Jimmy Donelan

1st AD: Fraser Malcolm

Set designer: Roxy Walton

Stylist: Kirsty Halliday

Location manager: Corey Townsend

H&MU: Jak Morgan & Claire Nisbit

Head of retouching: Kirsten Howe

Retoucher: George Lewis

Project manager: Adrian Reilly