Waitrose Elevates Taste to the Top with Its No.1 Range
Crafted by Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign for the No.1 range demonstrates that when it comes to premium fare, everything else can wait
02 October 2024
Waitrose’s premium No.1 range has embraced a fresh campaign that showcases the brand’s commitment to high-quality food while resonating with food lovers’ priorities. This initiative, created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, humorously emphasizes the importance of savouring exceptional food in everyday life.
1/2
2/2
Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Shall we just take a moment for the number one? Yes, please. This is a lovely visual idea for the No. 1 range from Waitrose that plays on how the love of really good food makes us put it before everything else - and a raised finger makes a one.”
Waitrose relaunched its No.1 range earlier this year, with a third of products in the range being new or updated. Exciting new products include Wagyu Beef, No.1 Heather Honey Smoked Salmon, and No.1 Salted Caramel Croissant Cups.
The campaign, which launches nationwide across OOH, social media, and print, connects food lovers with the No.1 range by humorously capturing moments when enjoying high-quality, delicious food takes priority - and everything else can wait.
Nathan Ansell, Waitrose customer director comments: "Our No.1 range is the ultimate brand for food lovers and this tongue-in-cheek campaign highlights what really matters to our customers when it comes to food. They want the very best in quality and taste and have a refined appreciation for excellence. Saatchi & Saatchi has really showcased that our customers are prioritising what's on their plate, without reason for occasion and we can't wait to see how the new campaign resonates with our customers."
The work brings this idea to life in a series of scenarios, captioned simply by ‘No.1 Always Comes First’. The tongue-in-cheek creative shows a selection of characters lifting the same ‘one-minute please’ gesture in a series of scenarios, from prioritising a decent breakfast before taking the family dog for a walk, to a delicious dinner before giving their partner wardrobe tips.
The seasonal campaign is the first Saatchi & Saatchi has created for Waitrose to promote the No.1 range. Pete Ioulianou and Ollie Agius created the work, which will be live nationwide starting today (2 October). Manning Gottlieb OMD handled media.
Credits
Campaign Title: No. 1 Comes First
Client: Waitrose
Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
Creative Director: Ali Dickinson
Creative Director: Brodie King
Senior Creative: Ollie Agius
Senior Creative: Pete Ioulianou
Design Director: Max Henderson
Designer: Natalie Alves
Planning Director: Ophelia Stimpson
Managing Partner: Alice Flanagan
Business Leader: Paul McHugh
Senior Account Director: Sarah Covill
Agency Producer: Jodie Sibson
Media Buying Agency:
Media Planner:
Production Company: Prodigious
Director:
Production Company Producer: Brigette Martin
Editor:
Post-Production Company:
Post-Production Producer:
Sound Engineer:
Photographer: Sam Wright
Photographer’s Agent: Jon Austin @ LGA