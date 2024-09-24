Bakeoff

Waitrose Whips Up Baking Chaos in Delightfully Unpredictable GBBO Idents

Crafted by Saatchi & Saatchi, a new set of idents for The Great British Bake Off explores the quirky inner thoughts of home bakers

By Creative Salon

24 September 2024

Waitrose is celebrating the return of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 with a fresh set of idents that highlight the joy and unpredictability of home baking. Created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, the idents explore the relatable experiences of amateur bakers, mixing humour with the creativity and challenges that come with baking at home.

Titled The Baker’s Conscience, directed by Florence Winter Hill, the campaign centres around the internal monologue of home bakers as they navigate recipe dilemmas and culinary challenges. The idents capture key moments, from the temptation to add extra chocolate to ensure a bake sale win to resisting the urge to check the oven before time. This playful exploration of baking showcases how even the most well-intended efforts can lead to unpredictable outcomes—and delicious successes.

The partnership with Channel 4 and The Great British Bake Off underscores Waitrose’s strategy of aligning itself with cultural moments that resonate with its food-loving customers. By showcasing the light-hearted, trial-and-error process of baking, the brand reinforces its connection to everyday creativity in the kitchen, positioning itself as an integral part of Britain’s culinary landscape.

Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said, " Baking is a funny thing. There’s something about a recipe telling you what to do that ignites an inner rebellion in people who are more natural cooks than bakers. This is why Bake Off is so fun to watch, and this insight has been so fun to write to. We’d been looking for the perfect opportunity to work with Florence since she was part of our New Creators Showcase in 2023, and this was most definitely it. We hope they bring some extra Waitrose joy to this year's show.”

The campaign is the second instalment of creative idents created by Saatchi & Saatchi to mark Watrose’s partnership with Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Nathan Ansell, customer director at Waitrose, said: “Bake Off is a firm favourite with many of our food-loving customers, so we are delighted to continue our partnership and to have the opportunity to share our food with a like-minded audience. This campaign has moments that everyone can relate to and shows the absolute joy that comes from creating something from scratch in the kitchen, disaster or not - it's always fun when food is involved."

The concept will be live on Channel 4 idents, linear TV, and BVOD starting 24 September. Manning Gottlieb OMD negotiated the sponsorship.

CREDITS

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi @saatchiuk

Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin

Creative Directors: Brodie King, Ali Dickinson

Art Director: Heath Sims

Copywriter: Sam Pascoe

Managing Partner: Alice Flanagan

Business Leader: Paul McHugh

Account Director: Sarah Covill

Account Manager: Simran Randhawa

Strategy Director: Ophelia Stimpson

Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon

Executive Producer: Jodie Sibson

Integrated Producer: Libby Cavenett

Client: Waitrose

Advertising Lead: Joanne Massey

Advertising Manager: Vinay Patel

