Waitrose Whips Up Baking Chaos in Delightfully Unpredictable GBBO Idents

Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said, " Baking is a funny thing. There’s something about a recipe telling you what to do that ignites an inner rebellion in people who are more natural cooks than bakers. This is why Bake Off is so fun to watch, and this insight has been so fun to write to. We’d been looking for the perfect opportunity to work with Florence since she was part of our New Creators Showcase in 2023, and this was most definitely it. We hope they bring some extra Waitrose joy to this year's show.”

The campaign is the second instalment of creative idents created by Saatchi & Saatchi to mark Watrose’s partnership with Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Nathan Ansell, customer director at Waitrose, said: “Bake Off is a firm favourite with many of our food-loving customers, so we are delighted to continue our partnership and to have the opportunity to share our food with a like-minded audience. This campaign has moments that everyone can relate to and shows the absolute joy that comes from creating something from scratch in the kitchen, disaster or not - it's always fun when food is involved."

The concept will be live on Channel 4 idents, linear TV, and BVOD starting 24 September. Manning Gottlieb OMD negotiated the sponsorship.

CREDITS

Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi @saatchiuk

Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin

Creative Directors: Brodie King, Ali Dickinson

Art Director: Heath Sims

Copywriter: Sam Pascoe

Managing Partner: Alice Flanagan

Business Leader: Paul McHugh

Account Director: Sarah Covill

Account Manager: Simran Randhawa

Strategy Director: Ophelia Stimpson

Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon

Executive Producer: Jodie Sibson

Integrated Producer: Libby Cavenett

Client: Waitrose

Advertising Lead: Joanne Massey

Advertising Manager: Vinay Patel