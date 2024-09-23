From Loyalty Cards to Creative Gold: Saatchi's Data-Driven Odyssey

You’ve spoken about the complexity of data and algorithms in shaping consumer experiences. How do you plan to adapt to or even predict changes in these ecosystems?

Prediction is a tricky thing—it’s often seen as the holy grail, with people asking, "Can you predict the next cultural trend?" But I’d never claim we can do that, because it downplays the role of creativity. A brilliant creative idea can spark a trend from nothing.

What’s always crucial is that everything we do—whether it’s an advert through a media partner or someone posting something on social media—interacts with personalised platforms. These platforms tailor what we see, and we respond accordingly, creating feedback loops. So, understanding targeting approaches and why someone might receive certain content is essential.

We can’t change or influence the algorithms, but we can understand them and figure out how to work with them to ensure our creativity cuts through. The key is knowing how our messages will reach people. Will the targeting be contextual, based on what they've been looking at? Or will it be influenced by their past interests? By understanding the algorithms behind what people see, we can adapt our creative ideas to ensure they resonate when they finally reach the audience.

How are you using insights into emotional moments to shape your approach to content and creativity?

While I often find myself in my own little bubble, I enjoy looking into what people are engaging with. Right now, we’re exploring different moments in people’s lives, and I’m particularly interested in uncovering various emotional states. For instance, we’re examining times when people feel bored—whether that’s at work, during their commute, or even while they’re with friends. I’ve been digging into some data about boredom and noticed that people experience it in surprising contexts, which has sparked my curiosity.

Our work with Heartlands is giving us deeper insights into everyday life. What excites me is not just seeing the patterns in our own lives but really understanding what drives emotional experiences for others.

In my approach, I look at data and insights to spot trends or themes that catch my interest and then dive into them. It’s not the numbers themselves that fascinate me; it’s the thematic stories behind them. The exploration of boredom is one example of this, and it’s an area I’m eager to explore further.

How is the role of consumer insights changing as data becomes more central to creativity? Any trends that excite you?

Consumer insight has definitely evolved. We’ve moved from traditional surveys to leveraging real-world data to grasp the complexity of what's happening. However, there’s a concerning trend I’m seeing. People often ask if we can use tools like ChatGPT or AI to derive insights or perform analyses for us.

My first manager in loyalty marketing used to say the most important thing is to really engage with your data. When you’re involved in the process of analysis—whether it's setting up a survey or cleaning data—you begin to form theories and understand the bigger picture. It’s in these close-to-the-ground tasks where you start to piece together what the real issues are for a client, brand, or market.

There’s a lot of buzz around replacing parts of the consumer insights process with AI, but my perspective is that as we strive for efficiency, we must remain close to the raw data. The excitement should come from how being deeply data-driven helps us uncover deeper insights. It's not just about automating tasks; it’s about being an integral part of the process to truly understand and interpret the data.

It’s about blending the art and the data aspects. It’s the ability to oversee the entire process from start to finish. This doesn’t mean we can’t use tools that enhance efficiency—our agency has integrated significant efficiencies to streamline operations. However, it's crucial that we maintain our role as strategists and resist the temptation to completely remove ourselves from the process. Balancing efficiency with the depth of strategic insight ensures we’re truly engaging with the data, not just automating it away.