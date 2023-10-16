Data with soul: Have we forgotten about the humans behind the data?

Ben Silcox, chief product officer, Publicis Groupe

Our experiences with data reflect the same unintended consequences, myths, risk-aversion and technology obsessions that have long defined the interactions between corporates, media owners and advertising.

As a wise TV detective once said, “follow the money”.

A net flow of spend towards digital channels, from ‘traditional’ advertisers to tech and high growth brands, from brand building to sales driving – these shifts define our use of and relationship with data.

There are no meta physical attributes to data. There is no inherent humanity in a set of ones and zeros, there are only the questions we ask, the data sets we gather, the analytical models we use, and the interpretations and stories we tell.

The signs of cause and effect are clear. Using data to find more opportunities to sell products, measured and shared comfortably on powerpoint vs the bravery, experimentation and boldness decline mirrored in creative effectiveness and brand building spend.

The focus should always have been – and now more than ever needs to be on humans. Real people that we pursue the deepest possible understanding of, and the most relevant and creative ways of effecting the real drivers of their behaviour.

We find in data the mirror image of how we look into it. Look at transactional data – and see people as buyers. Look at social media data – and see people as loud-mouthed, opinionated gossips in the town square. Look at demographic data and see a meaningless tapestry of age and income. Look at survey driven data and see the inaccurate biases of how we want to perceive ourselves.

If we are prepared to create data sets that reflect the real diversity of human behaviour and to invest in the people, knowledge, time and skills to ask good questions – we might find something akin to soul.