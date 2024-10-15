M&M's Looks to Spook Doorsteps This Halloween

Beyond doorsteps, M&M’S will be activating content across paid media channels, incorporating the partnership across instore, CRM, social and earned media.

Sophia Padt, Mars Wrigley’s head of Halloween fun. “We’re thrilled to partner with Ring to celebrate the playful spirit of Halloween. By adding that fun M&M’S touch to Ring Video Doorbells, we hope to encourage more people to get involved with trick-or-treating traditions whilst creating some entertaining memories along the way.”

The partnership, activated by creative agency T&Pm, booked by Essence Mediacom and with PR support from Ketchum, will be live from 1st October until the 4th November. With promotion across OLV, Social, CRM and paid influencer activity, the media campaign is set to deliver over 10M impressions.

Quick Replies from Red on Ring Video Doorbell include:

● “Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy. If you want that treat, then the trick’s on you. Shake like a skeleton and drop me a head, shoulders, knees and toes...Ok funny bones!...I’ll be right there.”

● “Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy. How about a trick for your treat? Let’s see you ride an invisible broomstick like a pro....hahah, you’ve raised my spirits... I’m on my way”

● “Hey it’s Red here, M&M’S spooks-candy.. This Halloween the trick’s on you! If you want your treat you’re gonna have to boogie like a bat! ... come on flap those wings....I’m on my way)”

Credits:

Brand: M&M’S

Creative Agency: T&Pm

PR Agency: Ketchum

Paid Media: Essence Mediacom and VML Social Activation: Born Social