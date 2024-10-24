Spooky Season is An Annual Event More Marketers Could Tap Into

Yolanda Davis, senior strategist, AMV BBDO

Fear is one of the most primal and powerful emotions humans can experience. Yet because of its negative associations, brands often shy away from or misinterpret its ability to create memorable connections with consumers.

This ‘fear of fear’ is obvious when you look at Halloween advertising in the UK. It largely remains a collection of comedic takes, TV and movie references, feel-good nostalgia, and limited-edition products you never knew you needed (Ouija cheese board with cheddar pointer anyone?) But while these interpretations can be fun, they aren't unique to Halloween.

More importantly, these comms don’t deliver what consumers really want from Halloween or the true essence of the holiday. It's the one day of the year dedicated to terror and the one day a year when consumers are actively asking to be scared - and boy are they asking. The horror genre has never been hotter with people inexplicably queuing around the block for Terrifier 3, seeing caution warnings and emergency sick bags as a personal challenge and helping the disconcerting launch of the movie Smile make headlines globally.

Attention is in short supply globally. It’s why as good advertisers, at every stage, we set ourselves the challenge to find the white space, a way to surprise, to break out the expected, to create distinction. With that challenge in mind, there’s serious untapped potential in fear as an emotion, just waiting to be unlocked by any brand willing to give consumers a proper fright.

It’s why we chose to make the Meta Quest 3’s scariest titles the centre of the product launch last year. We knew a viscerally scary, nail biting go on the headsets would stick in the minds of consumers better than any other product demo we showed them.

In a time where one of the biggest criticisms of advertising is that it’s boring and all been seen before, maybe it’s time we all embraced being terrified - even if just for a day.

Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer, FCB London

Halloween is a hugely under leveraged opportunity for brands in the UK. The theme is crystal clear and it’s a great chance for brands to sell more, entertain more, and connect more with their consumers. And for ad agencies, Halloween is a creative playground. There’s so much fun to be had for just about any brand, so it’s a surprise that marketers haven’t jumped in with both feet.

Pretty much all of Gen Z have grown up Trick-or-Treating and most are more excited by Halloween than they are about the more traditionally English celebration of Fireworks night. Sure, it’s American, but the Americans do entertainment really well, look at Disney, Hollywood and American sport. And let’s be honest, Halloween is a far more attractive American import than Black Friday and brands didn’t hold back there.

I say put on the fancy dress, paint your face, and join the party. If nothing else, it may hold the ever-expanding run-up to Christmas at bay for a few days longer.

Francesca Raquet, director, Weber Shandwick

Against a backdrop of declining media interest in calendar moments, Halloween is standing out in all its orange glory. It’s become a cultural moment to mark the change of seasons across all ages.

Much like Christmas, its cultural presence is only extending across the calendar, stretching from the start of August in line with Pumpkin Spice Latte announcements, to just beyond the 31st itself.

The colours, the costumes and conviviality of Halloween make it a shareable moment and given increasing appetite across generations, marketers will flock to leverage it where they can. We’re seeing most earned engagement when brands are educating and inspiring at a cultural moment using data and insights, rather than simply communicating products and offers.

Knowing it’s a cyclical calendar moment, eBay has earned favour by revealing search data surrounding themed costumes and outfits. To extend the storytelling window and media coverage, eBay shared the average selling prices of costume items, so consumers keep in mind how much they can make back once Halloween is over, knowing most people (big and small!) look for new costumes year after year.

Pinterest, the go-to source of inspiration for Halloween, has produced its second annual Halloween Trends Report, which consumer media outlets have covered in detail. Using its own data, Pinterest has positioned itself as a leading barometer of this seasonal moment, covering topics from gothic beauty to ghost pizzas. When it comes to Halloween style, the brand is winning editorially by providing shoppable inspiration through pop culture references including the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and the upcoming Wicked film to lead articles on costume dressing.

Our team of cultural storytellers is proud to be advising clients on where to play when it comes to cultural moments, earning attention by contributing value. For a platform such as Pinterest, providing inspiration backed by data has led to quality editorial coverage. With searches going up and up for Halloween, there’s no reason for creative industries to slow down.

Kate Nettleton, head of strategy, VML

As a parent to a 6-year-old, the Halloween hype is very real in my household. This makes the thought of more brands piling into the retail tentpole du jour all the more terrifying - cue scream face - as I foresee her pestering me for more fizzy eyeballs than her stomach can handle.

However, beneath the fake blood and sugar highs, there’s something special about Halloween—a few core emotional tenets of the season that often go overlooked as brands push pumpkin puns down your throat.

There’s community - When else do people willingly chat with their neighbours while their children scramble for the last Chupa Chups?

There’s creativity - When else do you set aside time for crafting with your kids - using winter squash?

There’s closeness – Finding an excuse to snuggle up next to a loved one in front of a horror movie, to be terrified into an even tighter cuddle.

And there’s comedy - when Brits genuinely let down their guard to find joy in dressing as a decapitated member of the afterlife.

Of the brands doing this well, I’d always call out Asda, who, while featuring an array of Halloween treats & tricks, use their own colleagues to foster community spirit (pun intended) around spooky season. But also deliver on making the emotional value, as well as actual value - that Halloween can bring, accessible to everyone.

With Christmas mired by the threat of incoming relatives, and never ending to-do lists, Halloween presents untapped emotional opportunities that, if used effectively, can help brands engage with consumers in a more meaningful way and help them to sell more than just sweets.

Olivia Wedderburn, head of TMW Tomorrow & executive social influence director at TMW

Halloween feels heightened every year in the UK, a trend reflective of the flattening of culture globally as our landscapes become ever more entwined. There is opportunity for brands to be braver, moving from small scale activations into full-blown experiential moments, as well as leaning into the areas that consumers fear outside of traditional jump scares. This is a rare occasion where I’d say content on its own doesn’t really cut it - to really get attention during Halloween you have to live and breathe it as a brand.

There are two ways to leverage Halloween to appease a UK and Irish audience – lean in or spit on. As someone who ’ s wondering whatever happened to the love of Bonfire Night, I feel there is ripe opportunity to vocally eschew the Americanisms that are rotting out toffee apples by playing against it. There ’ s plenty of room to achieve stand out in a sea of bad puns and horrible Canva graphics. All hail, for example, Tourism Ireland and their reclamation of Halloween campaign, bringing us back to our pagan roots and rejecting the cotton candyfication of street WhatsApp groups everywhere.

Naturally the confectionary market has the lion’s share of brand moments, and at the risk of being obvious I would say Haribo are doing some particularly good stuff in the lead up to the 31st. A glow in the dark mural of their trick or treat SKU is currently haunting Camberwell with a particularly impressive presence. Similarly, I think the entertainment industry has done an incredible job of elevating horror-adjacent titles to big experiential events or, at a lower level, social activations. Take last year’s Ghostface trend, born out of ‘spicy booktok’ – this was an excellent opportunity for the Scream franchise to lean it to an behaviour and align with the release of Scream VI. But they, admittedly, have it easy: the opportunity lands on their lap. What I really enjoy is seeing brands who usually have ammo in the holiday space by aligning with family, feasting, and decoration, leaning into Halloween in unexpected way, or brands who use other less obvious codes of Halloween to their advantage. For example, lingerie brands often do a great job at this time of year by leaning into the kink codes that come with horror or the macabre.

James Woods, ECD, Edelman UK

Halloween is a brilliant time for brands to join the fun, but a lot of the work ends up looking the same. Lots of bats, pumpkins and scary faces. That’s why we looked for an insight that would give Haribo a point of view and a clear role at Halloween. Starting with the insight that kids put lots of effort into costumes, makeup and going out in the cold but don’t get fair reward, meant we started somewhere unique. And Haribo's role became the champion of fair rewards for trick or treats. This year the Halloween Monsters returned to not just remind grown-ups that kids deserve fair rewards, but create a service to help them. TreatLine, the UK’s first sweets emergency service that delivers ‘Monster Approved’ sweets to grownups who have either forgotten to stock up or simply run out. ’