Haribo introduces 'TreatLine' to rescue Halloween Doorstep emergencies
Partnering with Edelman, the campaign showcases glow-in-the-dark ad displays encourage grown-ups to embrace the spooky spirit with the approved treats for kids
24 October 2024
Haribo is bringing back 'Monsters Approved' for Halloween 2024, designed to help grown-ups avoid disappointment at the doorstep.
In partnership with Edelman, the campaign builds on last year’s success and features a curated selection of kid-approved sweets, each pack marked with the official Monsters Approved seal.
This year, Haribo is adding a new twist by introducing ‘TreatLine,’ the UK’s first sweets emergency service in partnership with Gopuff. The service offers ultrafast delivery of Monsters Approved sweets, ensuring that grown-ups can quickly stock up on Halloween treats when supplies run low. Available nationwide, ‘TreatLine’ aims to reward kids for their Halloween efforts by making sure grown-ups have the right treats on hand.
The campaign will also feature glow in the dark OOH displays in Manchester and Peckham, OLV, paid social, creators and earned builds on the success of last year’s campaign and set to be a must-see to encourage the nation to embrace the Halloween season.
A new survey from Haribo reveals the varying levels of Halloween spirits across the UK. 70 per cent of families agree “It’s important to get Halloween right for the kids”, yet half of the grown-ups confess to closing their curtains and pretending to not be at home to avoid trick or treaters on Halloween, with Bristol leading the way in the hide and seek stakes at 60 per cent of grown-ups confessing to concealing themselves. Is it any wonder in that case a third of Bristolian kids say they don’t think grown-ups are doing enough to celebrate spooky season?
Phil Murphy, VP marketing at Haribo UK and Ireland said: “The Halloween occasion gets bigger and bigger every year, Haribo is helping grown-ups see the childlike joy and happiness in all the Halloween fun to be had, no matter your age. To help save Halloween this year, we want to help grown-ups match the effort kids go to and reward them fairly with Monster’s Approved sweets. Launching the ‘TreatLine’ with Gopuff is just one of the ways we’re making it even easier to do this, taking pressure off grown-ups to also have a little more time themselves to have some fun. Adults nationwide can visit the ‘TreatLine’ on Gopuff to get Monster Approved sweets direct to your door.”
The UK’s love for Halloween is growing each year. It’s a vital event for the confectionery category that has seen consumer spending in the UK has quadruple, and in 2023, spending was estimated at over £1 billion. Data shows Halloween is one of the most important retail periods of the year for sweets, with sales soaring as consumers look to stock up for trick-or-treaters, parties, and personal indulgence.
Leon Tang, director of growth at Gopuff said: “At Gopuff, we’re committed to being there for our customers when they need us most. By collaborating with Haribo this Halloween, we’re delivering the moments that matter most by ensuring grown-ups across the UK have the most desirable candy ready for their trick-or-treaters on this special night. We look forward to saving the day for grown-ups and little monsters alike this Halloween in partnership with Haribo.”