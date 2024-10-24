Haribo introduces 'TreatLine' to rescue Halloween Doorstep emergencies

A new survey from Haribo reveals the varying levels of Halloween spirits across the UK. 70 per cent of families agree “It’s important to get Halloween right for the kids”, yet half of the grown-ups confess to closing their curtains and pretending to not be at home to avoid trick or treaters on Halloween, with Bristol leading the way in the hide and seek stakes at 60 per cent of grown-ups confessing to concealing themselves. Is it any wonder in that case a third of Bristolian kids say they don’t think grown-ups are doing enough to celebrate spooky season?

Phil Murphy, VP marketing at Haribo UK and Ireland said: “The Halloween occasion gets bigger and bigger every year, Haribo is helping grown-ups see the childlike joy and happiness in all the Halloween fun to be had, no matter your age. To help save Halloween this year, we want to help grown-ups match the effort kids go to and reward them fairly with Monster’s Approved sweets. Launching the ‘TreatLine’ with Gopuff is just one of the ways we’re making it even easier to do this, taking pressure off grown-ups to also have a little more time themselves to have some fun. Adults nationwide can visit the ‘TreatLine’ on Gopuff to get Monster Approved sweets direct to your door.”

The UK’s love for Halloween is growing each year. It’s a vital event for the confectionery category that has seen consumer spending in the UK has quadruple, and in 2023, spending was estimated at over £1 billion. Data shows Halloween is one of the most important retail periods of the year for sweets, with sales soaring as consumers look to stock up for trick-or-treaters, parties, and personal indulgence.

Leon Tang, director of growth at Gopuff said: “At Gopuff, we’re committed to being there for our customers when they need us most. By collaborating with Haribo this Halloween, we’re delivering the moments that matter most by ensuring grown-ups across the UK have the most desirable candy ready for their trick-or-treaters on this special night. We look forward to saving the day for grown-ups and little monsters alike this Halloween in partnership with Haribo.”