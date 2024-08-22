Dove flips ageism on its head with 'Beauty Never Gets Old' campaign

Dove and the creative team at Edelman have flipped the concept of ‘ageism’ on its head. As the brand approaches the 67th anniversary of its iconic 'Beauty Bar,' it has created a campaign 'Beauty Never Gets Old' that blends purpose with product with creative that cheekily leans into the misguided perception of the Beauty Bar as ‘a product for your grandmother’.

Airing on 15 August, the hero film showcases 10 powerhouse women who have been lifelong beauty-bar users, celebrating the essence of undying beauty with ageing.

Additional elements include OOH, paid social/digital, TV, creators and coming later this fall a tie in with the fan-favourite Golden Bachelor reality series.