McCann London and NTIA Fight to Save The UK's Nightclub Scene
'The Last Night Out' shines a light on the UK's struggling night life scene, with closures threatening
24 October 2024
The NTIA and McCann London today launch their campaign “The Last Night Out” highlighting the continued plight of the UK nightclub scene, with more than three UK clubs closing every month and all UK nightclubs in danger of closing by the end of the decade, 31 December 2029.
“The Last Night Out” highlights this doomsday scenario in true nightclub fashion, announcing it as the very final nightclub event.
McCann London’s campaign, a world of vivacious nightclub poster design, aims to raise awareness of the closures, driving people through to a petition challenging the government to launch a Heritage Protection Scheme, granting significant nightclubs culturally protected status.
Michael Kill, CEO of Night Time Industries Association said, "We are witnessing the systematic dismantling of the night-time economy. Our industry is not just about entertainment; it’s about identity, community, and the economy. The loss of our venues means the loss of jobs, culture, and a vital part of the UK’s social fabric. Without urgent intervention, December 31, 2029 will be the last night out and the end of an era that has defined generations."
The campaign was created by McCann London’s senior creatives Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates. With design led by design director Kerry Roper and head of design Lisa Carrana. Motion design was by Lexie Hoskins.
Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates, senior creatives at McCann London said “Nightclubs are more than sound systems and wristbands. They’re vital organisations that provide careers, spark friendships, inspire generations of artists and give people a place where they can truly celebrate their eclecticism as one after-dark family. This work is a bittersweet celebration of the nightclub community, and a warning that that community might evaporate sooner than we think.”
Kerry Roper, design director at McCann London said, “This was a designer’s dream brief. The rich aesthetic of club flyer and poster design allowed us to break conventions of traditional layout. Bold colours, typography and art direction has allowed us to create something with standout for this important campaign.”
The campaign is now live nationwide across DOOH, flyposters, Social and via an editorial partnership with Resident Advisor.
CREDITS
Project Name: The Last Night Out
Client: Night Time Industries Association (NTIA)
CEO: Michael Kill
Creative Agency: McCann London
ECD: Regan Warner
Senior Creatives: Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates
Head of Design: Lisa Carrana
Design Director: Kerry Roper
Motion Design: Lexie Hoskins
Communications Lead: Clementine Cuthbertson
Media Partner: Uncle
DOOH: Clear Channel