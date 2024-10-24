McCann London and NTIA Fight to Save The UK's Nightclub Scene

Michael Kill, CEO of Night Time Industries Association said, "We are witnessing the systematic dismantling of the night-time economy. Our industry is not just about entertainment; it’s about identity, community, and the economy. The loss of our venues means the loss of jobs, culture, and a vital part of the UK’s social fabric. Without urgent intervention, December 31, 2029 will be the last night out and the end of an era that has defined generations."

The campaign was created by McCann London’s senior creatives Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates. With design led by design director Kerry Roper and head of design Lisa Carrana. Motion design was by Lexie Hoskins.

Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates, senior creatives at McCann London said “Nightclubs are more than sound systems and wristbands. They’re vital organisations that provide careers, spark friendships, inspire generations of artists and give people a place where they can truly celebrate their eclecticism as one after-dark family. This work is a bittersweet celebration of the nightclub community, and a warning that that community might evaporate sooner than we think.”

Kerry Roper, design director at McCann London said, “This was a designer’s dream brief. The rich aesthetic of club flyer and poster design allowed us to break conventions of traditional layout. Bold colours, typography and art direction has allowed us to create something with standout for this important campaign.”

The campaign is now live nationwide across DOOH, flyposters, Social and via an editorial partnership with Resident Advisor.

CREDITS

Project Name: The Last Night Out

Client: Night Time Industries Association (NTIA)

CEO: Michael Kill

Creative Agency: McCann London

ECD: Regan Warner

Senior Creatives: Adam Taylor-Smith and Stephen Yeates

Head of Design: Lisa Carrana

Design Director: Kerry Roper

Motion Design: Lexie Hoskins

Communications Lead: Clementine Cuthbertson

Media Partner: Uncle

DOOH: Clear Channel