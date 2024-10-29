Müller Goes Back In Time With Nostalgic 90s Campaign

Müller Corner gets ready to rumble dairy aisles across the UK as it brings back two of the nation’s much-loved retro flavours, Apple Crumble and Cherry Bakewell, with a campaign that takes inspiration from 1994 earworm “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” by PJ & Duncan.

The campaign, by creative agency of record VCCP, comes one year after the iconic brand relaunched 90s flavour ‘Mississippi Mud Pie inspired’ with an eye-catching optical illusion, Magic Eye, which took over out of home spaces across the UK, resulting in Müller products being in 30 per cent of homes across the nation.

The 90s-inspired campaign aims to continue to build momentum for the Corner Originals range by taking inspiration from the iconic boys themselves. The campaign marks Müller UK & Ireland’s continuing push to invest in marketing, with the brand spending £1.495m on marketing this quarter alone.

The campaign consists of a special-build graffiti style mural in Manchester as well as national digital and static out of home, plus a humorous social film, inspired by the classic PJ & Duncan music video - 90s dance moves included - with the new lyrics “Let’s Get Ready to Crumble”. The campaign aims to build on the light-hearted, nostalgic fun of 90s music videos.