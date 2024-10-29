Müller Goes Back In Time With Nostalgic 90s Campaign
The PJ & Duncan inspired work with creative agency VCCP London brings back two of the nation's favourite retro flavours
29 October 2024
Müller Corner gets ready to rumble dairy aisles across the UK as it brings back two of the nation’s much-loved retro flavours, Apple Crumble and Cherry Bakewell, with a campaign that takes inspiration from 1994 earworm “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” by PJ & Duncan.
The campaign, by creative agency of record VCCP, comes one year after the iconic brand relaunched 90s flavour ‘Mississippi Mud Pie inspired’ with an eye-catching optical illusion, Magic Eye, which took over out of home spaces across the UK, resulting in Müller products being in 30 per cent of homes across the nation.
The 90s-inspired campaign aims to continue to build momentum for the Corner Originals range by taking inspiration from the iconic boys themselves. The campaign marks Müller UK & Ireland’s continuing push to invest in marketing, with the brand spending £1.495m on marketing this quarter alone.
The campaign consists of a special-build graffiti style mural in Manchester as well as national digital and static out of home, plus a humorous social film, inspired by the classic PJ & Duncan music video - 90s dance moves included - with the new lyrics “Let’s Get Ready to Crumble”. The campaign aims to build on the light-hearted, nostalgic fun of 90s music videos.
‘Mural’ style OOH billboards will be displayed across the nation, showcasing the new flavours, Apple Crumble and Cherry Bakewell inspired, using bold graffiti-style text alongside bright, playful imagery. The billboard, which has a brick-wall effect as its background, transforms the lyrics “Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble” to “Let’s Get Ready to Crumble” into two murals, one in green featuring apples and another in pink, dotted with cherries. The era-authentic typography captures the essence of 90s street art, aligning with Müller’s strategy of blending retro fun with a light-hearted escape from everyday pressures.
In addition to nationwide OOH, a striking mural in Manchester’s trendy Northern Quarter will bring Müller’s nostalgic designs directly to the streets, making it an unmissable sight for passers-by.
The campaign puts stylistic 90s street-style centre-stage and embraces the trend of ‘nowstalgia’ in an aim to reach not only millennials who grew up with these classic flavours, but additionally recruiting Gen Z audiences with a passion for all things 90s. Through the campaign, Müller Corner Originals aims to offer escapism from the pressures of adulthood, reminding us of a simpler time - connecting to Müller Corner’s overall strategy of being an ‘icon that liberates us to play’.
VCCP’s Global Creation Studio Girl&Bear was heavily involved in the output. G&B Studios produced the video assets, led post-production and designed and illustrated the bespoke graffiti-style illustration seen in the out of home element of the campaign. VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette helped to bring the vision to life through animated social content and digital out of home. Media planning and buying were managed by EssenceMediacom.
Talar El Asswad, marketing lead (treats & desserts) at Müller said: “Last year, our Magic Eye campaign had a phenomenal response, partly because there was so much latent love for our Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie inspired. After looking back through the archives, we found that our Apple Crumble and Cherry Bakewell flavours were two of our most popular products in the 90s.
“Bringing back these two flavours felt like a natural 'second chapter' - so they are back once again with a fresh, mid 90s-inspired campaign to drive talkability and hype for the ever-expanding Originals range.”
Colin McKean and Emma Houlston, creative directors at VCCP added: “Müller Corner Originals’ new Apple Crumble-inspired and Cherry Bakewell-inspired flavours give some serious school days vibes. And for those of a certain age, few things evoke school days like classic 90s kids’ TV shows. So when the creatives brought the idea of relaunching the yogurts with the help of a long-forgotten PJ and Duncan classic, there was only one thing for it. We got ready to crumble.”
Müller Corner Originals Mississippi Mud Pie, Cherry Bakewell Inspired and Apple Crumble Inspired products are £3 per 4pk x 124g, available in all major retailers.
